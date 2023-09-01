Strength of opposition alliance making government 'nervous': Mallikarjun Kharge

PTI

Mumbai, September 1

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the strength of the opposition alliance is making the government "nervous" and warned INDIA bloc partners to prepare for vendetta politics as there will be more "misuse" of agencies against them.

Addressing the opposition meeting here, he launched a frontal attack on the government saying the communal poison that the BJP and RSS had allegedly spread over the last nine years is now seen in hate crimes against innocent train passengers and schoolchildren.

His apparent reference was to the incidents of a railway police constable fatally shooting people on board a train and a teacher at a Muzaffarnagar school asking students to slap their Muslim classmate for not completing his homework.

In his opening remarks, Kharge said the success of both the meetings in Patna and Bengaluru can be measured by the fact that the prime minister in his subsequent speeches has not just attacked INDIA but has also allegedly "compared the name of our beloved country with a terrorist organisation and a symbol of slavery".

"We should be prepared for more attacks in the coming months, more raids and arrests due to this government's vendetta politics. The more ground our alliance gains the more the BJP government will misuse agencies against our leaders," he charged.

It has done the same in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal. In fact last week, it was done in Jharkand and in Chhattisgarh, he noted.

He said every section of our society — farmers, youth, women, the marginalised, middle class, public intellectuals, NGOs and even journalists — have been at the receiving end of the BJP's "authoritarian rule".

The 140 crore Indians are looking towards us with hope to relieve them of their miseries, he said.

