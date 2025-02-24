DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Strengthening role of women peacekeepers in UN missions

Strengthening role of women peacekeepers in UN missions

Army hosts 2-day ‘Conference on Women Peacekeepers from the Global South’ in New Delhi
article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:26 PM Feb 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
President Draupadi Murmu poses with participants of the ‘Conference on Women Peacekeepers from the Global South’ at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. Photos: PIB
Advertisement

A two-day ‘Conference on Women Peacekeepers from the Global South’ being hosted by the Indian Army that aims to strengthen the role of women in United Nations peacekeeping by fostering dialogue, sharing experiences, and improving collaboration among the nations of the Global South, began in New Delhi on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

President Draupadi Murmu with participants of the ‘Conference on Women Peacekeepers from the Global South’ at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper