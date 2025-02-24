Strengthening role of women peacekeepers in UN missions

A two-day ‘Conference on Women Peacekeepers from the Global South’ being hosted by the Indian Army that aims to strengthen the role of women in United Nations peacekeeping by fostering dialogue, sharing experiences, and improving collaboration among the nations of the Global South, began in New Delhi on Monday.

The event, being organised through the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK), India, by the Ministry of External Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, has brought together women peacekeepers from 35 nations to explore the evolving role of women in peacekeeping operations and discuss strategies to enhance their participation in these crucial missions.

On the inaugural day, the participants called upon President Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Addressing the delegates, the President said the presence of women in a peacekeeping mission makes it more diverse and inclusive.

Women peacekeepers, she said, often have greater access to local communities and can serve as role models for women and children, besides being better equipped to address gender-based violence, build trust and promote dialogue.

She said that peacekeeping missions with a higher percentage of female personnel have been more effective in reducing violence and achieving long-lasting peace agreements, and it is therefore essential that we induct more women in UN peacekeeping missions.

The President recalled India’s proud history of contribution to UN peacekeeping, with over 2,90,000 India peacekeepers having served in more than 50 UN peacekeeping missions. Today there are over 5,000 Indian peacekeepers in nine active missions, deployed in often hostile conditions, for the cause of international peace and security.

She was also happy to note that Indian women peacekeepers have been at the forefront in the call of duty. Presently, there are over 154 Indian women peacekeepers deployed in six ongoing UN missions. Right from the 1960s in Congo to policing in Liberia in 2007, Indian women peacekeepers have exhibited the highest traditions of professionalism and conduct, the President remarked.

During the inaugural session at Manekshaw Centre in the National Capital, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, Vice-Chief of Army Staff, expressed deep appreciation for the women peacekeepers’ exceptional service and commitment to global peace and security.

Women peacekeepers have broken the stereotypes, shattered barriers and rose above challenges to become leaders and protectors of their nation and also in the communities, where they have been engaged in for peacekeeping, he said.

As a key partner in the Global South, India brings forth a wealth of experience, resources and expertise to the table, contributing to the collective effort of developing nations. We, as representatives of Global South, stand together in strength, resilience and unwavering commitment to global peace, he added.

Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, said the international humanitarian law is facing a lot of challenges, making the task of peacekeepers ever more challenging. He also acknowledged that women peacekeepers are the role models of women empowerment and encourage women in the host nations to contribute towards the upliftment of their society.

Several sessions were conducted on the inaugural day of the conference. These included ‘Addressing Sexual Exploitation and Abuse’, which was moderated by Christian Saunders, UN Special Coordinator, with participation by Maj Radhika Sen, the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year 2023, Maj Hind Jirari from Morocco and Col Simone PC Antunes from Brazil.

The session focused on mechanisms for preventing, reporting and addressing cases of sexual exploitation and abuse in peacekeeping environments. Participants explored best practices, accountability measures, and the role of leadership in promoting a culture of zero tolerance for misconduct.

A session on ‘Technology in Peacekeeping: Can We Do Better?’ was moderated by Debjani Ghosh, distinguished fellow, Niti Aayog, with Lt Gen Sadhna Nair, Director General Medical Services (Army) and Brig Munesh Tamang, former Sector Commander, United Nations Mission in South Sudan as the speakers.

As technology continues to transform peacekeeping, this session examined how tools such as surveillance drones, AI-powered data analysis and real-time communication systems can improve operational effectiveness and enhance mission capabilities. Experts discussed the challenges of integrating technology into peacekeeping and how nations in the Global South can leverage these advancements to strengthen their security efforts.

Sessions on the second day will cover the ‘Role of Women Peacekeepers’, ‘Opportunities for Collaboration in Training and Capacity Building in the Global South’ and ‘Promoting Regional Cooperation in Peacekeeping: The Global South Context’.