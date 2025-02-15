Stricter border movement regime along Myanmar

After facing backlash from states such as Nagaland, Mizoram, and civil societies, as well as tribal bodies in Manipur over last year announcement of scrapping the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border, the Centre has introduced a stricter regime for the movement of people across the border. The new policy, which came into effect in December 2024, allows movement of individuals from Myanmar into India, but with additional requirements, such as the collection of documents and biometric details.

Security officials familiar with the developments said the stricter regime was introduced after protests from the Kuki-Zo and Naga communities, who linked the scrapping of the FMR to rising ethnic violence in Manipur.

Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement of scrapping the FMR, widespread protests took place in Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram, particularly among tribal communities with ethnic ties to Myanmar.