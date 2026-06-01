Strife-torn Manipur to house tribal freedom fighter museum

Strife-torn Manipur caught in the vortex of violence between the Kukis and Meities, is set to house one of the six tribal museums planned by the Centre, as a tribute to the freedom fighters from the community.

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The upcoming museum will be dedicated to Naga freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu in the north-eastern state where tribal Kukis are in clash with the majority Meiteis.

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According to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, all the remaining six museums are expected to near completion in the next two years.

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Talking to The Tribune, Deepali Masirkar, Director, Tribal Affairs, said the initiative traces its origin to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address in 2016 when he observed that while India’s freedom struggle is remembered through a few well-known figures, the valiant role of tribal communities has not received the due recognition.

“The Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museum in Manipur is one of the 11 museums announced by the ministry in co-ordination with state governments. This museum will be built at Luangkao village in Manipur’s Tamenglong district. It is widely celebrated as the birthplace and ancestral home of the revered Naga spiritual and political freedom fighter, Rani Gaidinliu,” she said.

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The senior official said the freedom fighter led the Zeliangrong movement against British colonial rule after the martyrdom of her mentor, Haipou Jadonang.

“Imprisoned for 14 years, Rani Gaidinliu became a symbol of courage, cultural pride, and spiritual resistance. Post-Independence, she was honoured with several national awards, including the Padma Bhushan,” she added.

The foundation stone for the Rs 15 crore-worth museum was laid on November 22, 2021 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Masirkar said the upcoming museum will showcase Rani Gaidinliu’s life, leadership and contribution to India’s freedom movement.

“It will also highlight the collective struggles of the tribal communities of Northeast India. By preserving oral traditions, artefacts, and historical narratives, the museum aims to connect younger generations with the rich legacy of tribal resistance and self-determination,” she added.

A fresh outbreak of ethnic conflict is rocking the country’s remotest eastern state of Manipur. Deadly ambushes, abductions and protest marches are cropping up in a land where such violence had already become routine.

At this point of juncture, are the people of Manipur keen on having such a repository?

“Manipuris are very excited about the project. Yes, the state is going through one of its most turbulent phases but Rani Gaidinliu is a state hero and revered by tribals and non-tribals. Besides, every community wants to project their leader. The Ministry believes that the Tribal Freedom Fighter Museum in the strife-torn state will quench frayed tempers, and give the people something to be proud of. It can also open many economic and tourist avenues in the future,” Masirkar added.

Apart from Manipur, the Ministry has nearly completed the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighter Museum in Mizoram. It is modelled on Ropuiliani, the chieftainess of Denlung village, who led her people against British annexation in the late 19th century, asserting the freedom and sovereignty of the Mizo hills.

Captured along with her son in 1894, Ropuiliani was imprisoned and died in custody in Rangoon. Remembered as the “Rani of the Mizos”, she symbolises courage, resilience and the spirit of tribal self-determination.

“The museum at Kelsih village in Mizoram is being established to honour her legacy and the broader tribal resistance movement of Mizoram. The museum is nearly complete and will be inaugurated in a couple of months,” the director said.

The Tribal Freedom Fighter Museum in Andhra Pradesh honouring the Alluri Sitarama Raju; Ramji Gond Tribal Freedom Fighter Museum in Hyderabad; museum in Kerala’s Wayanad; Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum, Ponda in Goa; and National Tribal Freedom Fighter Museum at Rajpipla, Narmada in Gujarat close to the Statue of Unity, are some of the other tribal museums which are expected to be completed within the next two years.