Striving to help urban families save money: PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sent out a message of support to urban Indian families saying his government was committed to saving their money and improving their lives.

Modi improved life of 60 cr poor: Shah Bringing an improvement in the quality of life of around 60 crore poor in the country has been the Narendra Modi government’s biggest achievement, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday. “Several times, journalists ask me as to which of Modi’s achievements will get my highest marks. I say this without any... dilemma that if I have to give the highest marks, then it will be Modi's work to improve the quality of life of 60 crore poor,” he said in Ahmedabad. TNS

Modi was speaking at an event to flag off “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, states where the government’s pan India outreach to eligible beneficiaries of central schemes, could not be started earlier due to assembly elections.

While interacting with the beneficiaries of the plan, he stressed the government’s commitment to social security for urban dwellers.

Atal Pension Scheme had 6 crore subscribers ensuring Rs 5,000 monthly pension after the age of 60 and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana and Jeevan Jyoti Yojana were providing life cover up to Rs 2 lakh, he said. Claims worth Rs 17,000 crore have already been settled under these schemes, he said asking all to register for the schemes.

“The government is committed to saving money for urban families, be it exemption in income tax or low-cost treatment,” Modi said.

He touched upon the rise in LED bulb use in the country under the Ujaala Scheme and said this had reduced electricity bills for urban families. “Modi Ki Guarantee” vehicle was now reaching all parts of the country and in its one-month journey, he said. He said the “One Nation One Ration Card” was helping migrant laborers.

#Narendra Modi