New Delhi, October 16

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India and Vietnam, with their independent mindset, can promote a multipolar and rule-based global order. “Discussed why cooperating in the Indo-Pacific construct is in our shared interests. Underlined the significance of ASEAN centrality and highlighted the contribution of the Quad,” posted Jaishankar about his address to the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam on “India in the Indo-Pacific”.

The minister also called on PM Pham Minh Chinh, the only leader among the top four in the government who remained untouched by a scandal regarding RT-PCR tests. In January, the President of Vietnam and two Deputy Prime Ministers resigned over the Viet A Technology Corporation scandal. “The convergent approach of India and Vietnam on key regional and global issues was manifest. A stronger India-Vietnam partnership contributes to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” said Jaishankar after the meeting.

The minister is in Vietnam on a four-day visit during which he will co-chair a meeting of the 18th India-Vietnam Joint Commission.

