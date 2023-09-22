 Strong, stable government with majority made passage of women's bill in Parliament possible: PM Modi : The Tribune India

Strong, stable government with majority made passage of women's bill in Parliament possible: PM Modi

BJP’s Mahila Morcha felicitates the PM for the passage of the bill in the Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated during the Nari Shakti Vandan-Abhinandan Karyakram, a day after Parliament passed the womens reservation bill, at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Union Minister Smriti Irani and BJP National President JP Nadda are also seen. PTI Photo



New Delhi, September 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Friday that the women's reservation bill is no ordinary legislation, but an announcement of a new India's new democratic commitment.

Addressing an event organised by BJP’s Mahila Morcha to felicitate him for the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament, Modi also made a pitch for having a strong government with majority, saying this made the parliamentary approval for the long-pending idea possible.

Having reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was talked about for nearly three decades, he noted, adding that the earlier efforts lacked commitment and women were even insulted.

Asserting that his government worked to empower women, who have emerged as a power over the last one decade, Modi said that is why the political parties that used to tear copies of the women's reservation bill in Parliament had to support it -- a jibe at parties, such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Samajwadi Party (SP).

Every party had to support it, he added.

The prime minister said it was the BJP's good fortune that its government got the opportunity to pass the bill.

Some decisions have the power to change a country's fate, he said, describing the proposed law as one such measure that will infuse new confidence among women and multiply India's strength to advance.

The Constitution amendment bill will soon become law after the president's assent and the subsequent notification -- a procedural formality.

A new history was made on September 20 and 21, Modi said, referring to the days the bill was passed first by the Lok Sabha and then by the Rajya Sabha. "It was our good fortune that people gave this government the chance to do so," he added.

It was made possible because people elected a strong, stable and decisive government that has a full majority, the prime minister asserted.

This is a proof of fulfilling "Modi's guarantee" that he will usher in a new era of women-led development, he said amid loud cheers from the large number of women present at the BJP headquarters.

Citing a number of his government's schemes and decisions for women's welfare, Modi said it has made every attempt to unshackle them with programmes for their security, respect and prosperity.

#BJP #Narendra Modi

