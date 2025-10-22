Student dies following assault at freshers’ party at Latur college; 6 arrested

A student died allegedly following an assault during a freshers’ party at a private college in Latur district of Maharashtra, leading police to arrest six pupils, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on October 8 during the freshers’ party organised at the well-known college in the MIDC area of Latur, police said.

A minor dispute that began while dancing at the bash soon escalated into violence when the victim, Suraj Shinde, had an argument with a group of fellow students. In a fit of rage, the group allegedly attacked Shinde with sticks and fists, they said.

Shinde sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment. Following the incident, police registered a case of murder based on a complaint by one of the college goers and arrested four students till October 16, according to an official release.

Two more students were arrested on Tuesday (October 21) after their involvement in the assault came to light, taking the number of those nabbed to 6, stated the police.

All of them were booked under the BNS sections related to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means, criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, among others, they said.

Sub-Inspector Suresh Pogulwar is heading investigation in the case.