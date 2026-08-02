Students continue protests in Ranchi over JPSC, JSSC exam irregularities, demand CBI probe

Hundreds of students continued their protest for the fifth consecutive day in Ranchi on Sunday over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies.

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The protesters, who have been holding an indefinite sit-in at a stadium since July 29, raised slogans such as 'Order CBI probe in JPSC', 'Long live Students Unity' and 'Shame on Hemant Soren'.

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"Paper leaks in JPSC have happened several times. This time, OMR sheets of candidates have been leaked. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a CID probe, but we are not satisfied," JPSC aspirant Rahul Kumar Kranti said.

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He alleged that previous probes into the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)-CGL paper leak had not led to action and claimed that the latest investigation could also be "covered up" after a few months.

"We have completely lost faith in the ongoing CID probe. We demand a CBI probe into all recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC over the past seven years. We also demand the chief minister's resignation on moral grounds," Kranti said.

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The protesters are demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Preliminary Test held on April 19 and an independent probe by central agencies, including the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC.

They are also demanding the introduction of a fifth option of "not attempted" in OMR sheets.

"The careers of thousands of students and aspirants are at stake due to corruption in both agencies. Most of us come from farmers' families. We only want fair opportunities based on merit," said Ankit Kumar from Giridih district.

Sneha, a tribal student from Ranchi, said protesters wanted strict punishment for those involved in alleged irregularities and cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination.

"I have been preparing for competitive examinations since 2023. But if an equal and fair chance is not given, how can I get a job? I urge CM Soren to listen to our demands," she said.

Archana Kumari from Palamu said the protesters would continue their agitation until the government addressed their demands and fixed accountability for the alleged irregularities.

"The state government is still in a sleeping mode. We are getting support from across the country. People from various cities are sending food items to the protest site. We are thankful to those helping us continue our protest," said Shyam Bihari Gupta, a student from Balumath in Latehar district.

Meanwhile, thousands of students held a torchlight procession in the state capital this evening.

The students, who are holding an indefinite sit-in at the Jaipal Singh Munda stadium, marched to Albert Ekka Chowk. There, they raised slogans against the JMM-led alliance government and demanded an impartial probe into the alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC, JSCC-CGL and other state-level public recruitment tests.

They said if the state government does not address their concerns, they will march to the Jharkhand Assembly and stage a gherao in the next couple of days.

"We have been holding protests, but no government officials approached us to listen to our concerns on these issues. This clearly shows the insensitivity of this JMM-led alliance government towards the thousands of students and youths of the state," they alleged.