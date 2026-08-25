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Home / India / Students, cops face off in Patna during march to CM's residence over BPSC exams

Students, cops face off in Patna during march to CM's residence over BPSC exams

Protesters break police barricades as police use water cannons; several detained

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PTI
Patna, Updated At : 02:25 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Police personnel use water cannons to disperse students protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, near Dak Bungalow crossing, in Patna, Bihar, Tuesday, August 25, 2026. PTI
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Protesting students broke through police barricades in their bid to gherao the Bihar Chief Minister's residence here, and when the law enforcers used water cannons to disperse the agitators, instead of budging, they started a 'rain dance'.

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A large number of BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) job aspirants, along with other students, began their pre-announced march from Patna's Gandhi Maidan and reached the Dak Bungalow crossing, where police detained several individuals.

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The students, many of whom were carrying the Tricolour in their hands, jostled with the police and broke through barricades at the Dak Bungalow crossing, following which law enforcers used water cannons and the agitators broke into a 'rain dance'.

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Heavy police deployment has been ensured at all major intersections in the city. Additional forces, including CRPF and RAF personnel, were deployed at Dak Bungalow crossing.

The students have been protesting at Patna's Gardanibagh area for weeks, with their main demands including a single-tier examination in BPSC-TRE 4, transparency in the recruitment process, recruitment exams by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) and fair opportunities for Hindi-medium candidates.

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Citing irregularities in the 70th BPSC exams, the protesting students demanded that the exam be cancelled.

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