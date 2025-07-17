DT
Home / India / Student's death: Normal life partially hit as Congress, other parties observe bandh across Odisha

Markets, schools and business establishments remain closed
article_Author
PTI
Bhubaneswar, Updated At : 10:49 AM Jul 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel block a road leading to the Odisha Assembly in view of the protest march of BJD workers over the death of a college student in Odisha's Balasore, in Bhubaneswar on July 16, 2025. PTI
Normal life was partially affected in Odisha on Thursday as opposition Congress and seven other political parties enforced a 12-hour bandh across the state over the death of a college student who set herself on fire after being denied justice in an alleged sexual harassment incident.

Roads in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other parts of the state wore a deserted look with a few vehicles plying, and train services have been affected in some places like Jatni, Puri and Bhadrak stations as activists of the opposition parties started demonstrations since 6 am in support of the bandh.

Markets, schools and business establishments remained closed.

The protesters staged blockades on several arterial roads in the state capital, raised slogans against the BJP government and demanded justice for the deceased college girl in Balasore.

Leaders of the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPIM (ML), Forward Bloc, RJD, SP and NCP hit the streets, holding their party flags to enforce the bandh.

“We have been telling people to support the bandh as there is no safety for women in Odisha since the BJP formed the government in the state. As many as 15 women and girls are raped every day in the state, and the government has completely failed to check such incidents,” Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam alleged.

However, essential services, such as the movement of ambulances, medical facilities, medicine stores and milk parlours, have been exempted from the purview of the bandh.

The opposition parties have already requested the authorities of markets, transport, educational institutions, offices and banks to support the shutdown call.

“The bandh is being observed peacefully across the state, including the capital city of Bhubaneswar, and the public is requested to cooperate,” OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das said, adding that picketings are underway on national highways and railway stations.

Odisha’s Petroleum Dealers’ Association has closed all its fuel outlets from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday as a precautionary measure.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience,” said Sasanka Shekhar Sahu, the president of the association.

The state government has tightened security across Odisha in view of the bandh.

The home department has directed all district collectors and SPs to remain on high alert in view of the road blockades, picketings, agitations, and also cautioned them against violence during the 12-hour bandh.

The government has instructed its employees to come to their offices before time.

The police in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other major cities have made extensive security measures to ensure public order, an officer said.

High-resolution AI-enabled cameras and drones have been deployed at key points, markets, and government buildings to monitor the situation, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said.

“The situation is being closely monitored through a central command setup,” the officer added.

