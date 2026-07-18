Students from Beed claim mismatch in NEET (UG) retest scores

Some students from Beed district in Maharashtra have alleged discrepancies between their expected marks, calculated through the official answer key and the final scores declared on their scorecards following the declaration of results of the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam.

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Distressed by the sudden variations, parents of the affected students are now preparing to approach the court, claiming that these mathematical gaps have jeopardised their children’s futures.

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The development follows the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) declaration of the results for the re-examination conducted on June 21. The original May 3 examination had previously been cancelled amid widespread allegations of a paper leak.

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Parents of a local student named Soham Gavte claimed he was expecting 522 marks based on the official NTA answer key, but his scorecard reflected a mere 95 marks.

“The unexpected result has left him in severe distress, prompting the family to seek professional counselling. My son studied day and night. If the error is not corrected, we will approach the court,” said Nitin Gavte, the student’s father.

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Another candidate, Dnyaneshwari Pawar from Wadwani, alleged that the OMR sheet uploaded by the NTA under her credentials was not hers.

Based on her calculations against the official answer key, she expected a near-perfect score of 702 out of 720, which would have placed her among the top national rankers. However, her official scorecard showed only 87 marks.

Her father, Anilkumar Pawar, maintained that the family still possesses the original question paper she attempted, proving that the uploaded OMR sheet was incorrect.

“She has been treated unfairly,” he claimed.

Furious parents have demanded an immediate investigation by the NTA, calling for an evaluation of the alleged discrepancies and the issuance of revised scorecards where errors are found.