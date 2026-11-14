Students launch campaign to demand third attempt for JEE (Advanced)

While IIT Delhi on Friday launched the website for JEE (Advanced) the aspirants have launched a campaign to increase the attempt to three from two presently.

The JEE (Advanced) 2027 will be held on May 23, 2027 (Sunday).

The student's reasoning is that if JEE Main allows three attempts why the attempts are restricted to only two in JEE (Advanced).

One of the aspirants, Vikash Kumar: who has sent numerous petitions to the Education Ministry explained that students following the regular schooling system have to balance school attendance, practical examinations, board preparation and competitive exam preparation simultaneously.

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“By the time they complete Class 12, a significant portion of their preparation time has already been consumed. Under the existing two-attempt limit, they are effectively left with just one real opportunity to prepare adequately and crack JEE Advanced. This is precisely why a third attempt is necessary — to ensure that students who have fulfilled their regular schooling responsibilities are not disadvantaged by the limited time available to them for preparing for one of India's most challenging entrance examinations,” he said.

Vikash said that JEE Main's eligibility framework recognises that students may need more than one opportunity to demonstrate their potential. “However, when it comes to JEE Advanced, this consideration seems to be missing. Despite being the next and more demanding stage of the same admission process, JEE Advanced continues to follow a much more restrictive two-attempt policy. We believe this inconsistency needs to be reconsidered,” he explained.

Vikash’s rationale is that a regular school-going student who meets the 75% attendance requirement in Class 12 gets ideally only one dedicated year for JEE Advanced compared to the students who gets enrolled in a dummy school where the 75% attendance is not required.