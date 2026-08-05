Students on streets for fair exams, PM busy forgiving them: Rahul
Rahul was speaking in the national capital during the launch of the book ‘Vaiko in Parliament’ — a compilation of parliamentary speeches by MDMK General Secretary Vaiko.
Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and several Opposition Party leaders during the book launch of 'Vaiko in Parliament', written by MDMK General Secretary Vaiko at Constitution Club in New Delhi on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO:
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