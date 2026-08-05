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Home / India / Students on streets for fair exams, PM busy forgiving them: Rahul

Students on streets for fair exams, PM busy forgiving them: Rahul

Rahul was speaking in the national capital during the launch of the book ‘Vaiko in Parliament’ — a compilation of parliamentary speeches by MDMK General Secretary Vaiko.

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:59 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and several Opposition Party leaders during the book launch of 'Vaiko in Parliament', written by MDMK General Secretary Vaiko at Constitution Club in New Delhi on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO:
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Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the country was going through a “strange time” where students had hit the street for something as basic as fair examinations whereas our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “busy forgiving” students.The Congress leader said, “We are going through a strange time in our country. Students are on the street, in severe pain, they are asking for fairness in exams, they are asking for an education system that works. On the other side, we have the PM who is forgiving them. Who is he to forgive them? I don’t know where he gets the idea that he has the right to forgive the future of India.”
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“Behind the thinking of the PM and his colleagues, and particularly the RSS, is a very dangerous and caustic idea. The idea that this country is not an expression of the many,” he added.

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Rahul was speaking in the national capital during the launch of the book ‘Vaiko in Parliament’ — a compilation of parliamentary speeches by MDMK General Secretary Vaiko.

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Meanwhile, CPM general secretary MA Baby said Indian democracy was being subjected to a systematic assault, adding that the most brutal example of the same was snatching away the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

Baby also hit out at the BJP-led Centre for making Parliament a “redundant” body rather than a “vibrant” House. “The BJP government is hell bent on converting our country into a unidimensional state from a multidimensional entity. Our fight should be to reclaim the India we grew up in,” he added.

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National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said the need of the hour was to fight dictatorial policies of the Centre. “You saw on the 20th, the capital was in complete disarray. The children had come out and the way they were brutally treated, no one can forget. India needs to wake up now, not tomorrow. Unless we unitedly fight the dictatorial policies of the government, we are never going to make India great. Remember, it is people of India that make India great,” he stated.

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