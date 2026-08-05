Students on streets for fair exams, PM busy forgiving them: Rahul

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“Behind the thinking of the PM and his colleagues, and particularly the RSS, is a very dangerous and caustic idea. The idea that this country is not an expression of the many,” he added.

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Rahul was speaking in the national capital during the launch of the book ‘Vaiko in Parliament’ — a compilation of parliamentary speeches by MDMK General Secretary Vaiko.

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Meanwhile, CPM general secretary MA Baby said Indian democracy was being subjected to a systematic assault, adding that the most brutal example of the same was snatching away the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

Baby also hit out at the BJP-led Centre for making Parliament a “redundant” body rather than a “vibrant” House. “The BJP government is hell bent on converting our country into a unidimensional state from a multidimensional entity. Our fight should be to reclaim the India we grew up in,” he added.

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National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said the need of the hour was to fight dictatorial policies of the Centre. “You saw on the 20th, the capital was in complete disarray. The children had come out and the way they were brutally treated, no one can forget. India needs to wake up now, not tomorrow. Unless we unitedly fight the dictatorial policies of the government, we are never going to make India great. Remember, it is people of India that make India great,” he stated.