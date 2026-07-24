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Home / India / Students' protest could have been avoided, if centre acted in time: Gitanjali Angmo

Students' protest could have been avoided, if centre acted in time: Gitanjali Angmo

Says Sonam has secured written assurances that there will be no physical assault, lathi-charge, or legal action against the protesters

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:11 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo. File photo
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Social activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo on Friday blamed the Central Government for the massive students’ protest in the national capital alleging that the movement could have been avoided had it accepted the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier.

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Talking to the media in Gurugram, Geetanjali said that the future course of the protest would be decided by students and movement leaders after a meeting scheduled for 12:30 pm on Friday.

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“Had the government accepted the minister’s resignation earlier and taken appropriate action against those involved in the paper leak, the movement perhaps would not have grown to this scale,” Gitanjali Angmo said.

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Speaking on the ongoing agitation, Angmo said that Sonam Wangchuk had obtained written guarantees ensuring the safety of the protesters and that the authorities would refrain from using force or initiating legal proceedings against them.

"Sonam has secured written assurances that there will be no physical assault, lathi-charge, or legal action against the protesters," she said. Adding that the next steps of the movement would be determined collectively by the students and those leading the protest following the afternoon meeting.

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Wangchuk on Thursday ended his 26-day hunger strike that began on June 28. He ended his fast in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

In a late night video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that more strict actions against paper leaks will come in the Cabinet meeting to be held on Friday. He said a Draft Bill has already been prepared, proposing stringent punishments for those involved in examination paper leaks and the establishment of fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials.

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