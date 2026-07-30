'Students will teach them a lesson again': Kharge targets PM, Home Minister over silence on protests

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the recent student protests, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of remaining silent on the issue and demanding accountability for the police action against students.

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Speaking during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said the government's silence on the protests had disappointed students and warned that they would respond democratically if their concerns continued to be ignored.

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"The Prime Minister and the Home Minister are silent on the students' protests. If they don't speak up, students will teach them a lesson once again," Kharge said.

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The Congress president also held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the alleged excesses against protesting students.

"The Home Minister is responsible for the atrocities on students. He can't hide behind closed doors," Kharge said, urging the government to explain the police action during the protests.

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Referring to the incidents of July 20, Kharge alleged that the government had failed to present the complete facts before Parliament.

"The government should have presented the truth of the July 20 incidents in Parliament, but it did not," he said.

Calling for systemic reforms, Kharge urged the Centre to introduce a time-bound annual examination calendar to ensure that students' academic futures are not disrupted by repeated delays or uncertainty.

He said a predictable examination schedule would help restore confidence in the education system and reduce anxiety among students.

The proceedings briefly witnessed an uproar after Kharge alleged that RSS-affiliated individuals were heading educational institutions and sought their removal. Treasury bench members objected to the remarks, leading to protests in the House before normal proceedings resumed.

Leader of House JP Nadda urged chair in RS to expunge Kharge's remarks against 'Manusmriti', saying it can create unrest in the society.

Kharge's remarks came amid an ongoing political debate over examination reforms and the handling of nationwide student protests. The discussion follows the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which aims to strengthen penalties against examination paper leaks. PTI inputs