Sub-inspector shot dead by sniper in Manipur

Churachandpur: A police sub-inspector on duty at Chingphei in Manipur’s Churachandpur district was shot by a sniper on Wednesday. Two more persons sustained bullet injuries in the incident. PTI
Baglay named High Commissioner to Australia
New Delhi: Senior diplomat Gopal Baglay has been named as the next High Commissioner to Australia. Baglay, who is currently High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, will succeed Manpreet Vohra.
Commanding Officer, Major, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight
Police briefing mustn't lead to media trial: Supreme Court
China becomes first country to name new Afghan Ambassador under Taliban
Govt lists agenda for special session: Debate on 75-year journey of Indian Parliament
