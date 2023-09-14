Sub-inspector shot dead by sniper in Manipur

Tribune News Service

Churachandpur: A police sub-inspector on duty at Chingphei in Manipur’s Churachandpur district was shot by a sniper on Wednesday. Two more persons sustained bullet injuries in the incident. PTI

Baglay named High Commissioner to Australia

New Delhi: Senior diplomat Gopal Baglay has been named as the next High Commissioner to Australia. Baglay, who is currently High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, will succeed Manpreet Vohra.

