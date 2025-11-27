Submit report on blackbucks’ death, Karnataka told

The Centre has asked the Karnataka Government to file a detailed report on the death of 31 of 38 blackbucks housed at Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoological Park in Belagavi district earlier this month.

It is learnt from sources that the National Animal Disease Referral Expert System (NADRES), developed by ICAR–NIVEDI, Bengaluru, had predicted a high likelihood of an outbreak of Haemorrhagic Septicaemia in September. This alert was repeated in November.

Sources have indicated that, the outbreak could have been managed effectively without fatalities with timely and adequate preventive measures.

Central Zoo Authority member secretary Dr V Clement Ben has asked the Karnataka Chief Wildlife Warden to respond by December 6.

Experts have highlighted that Haemorrhagic Septicaemia spreads rapidly under conditions of climate stress (such as a sudden drop in temperature), inadequate shelter, overcrowding and poor hygiene. Immediate isolation of symptomatic animals, strict biosecurity controls, and timely vaccination are essential to prevent mortality.

The issue about the need to conserve blackbucks began in 1998, when two blackbucks were poached near Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The case that allegedly involved actor Salman Khan sent ripples among wildlife circles as it is an endangered species.

In 2022, a study from the Sri Sayaji Baug Zoo at Vadodara in Gujarat recorded a similar Haemorrhagic Septicaemia outbreak among blackbucks. While three of the animals died, eight animals recovered after intervention by veterinarians.

Developed in 2015, NADRES uses weather-based modelling and AI/ML tools to forecast disease risks with approximately 95% accuracy, providing stakeholders sufficient time for preparedness and action.

In a statement, the state unit of the BJP accused the authorities of not carrying out medical check-ups. State’s Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA R Ashoka said, “The Forest Minister (Eshwar Khandre) should respond on the deaths of blackbucks. This is a shocking matter, and officials need to take precautionary measures.”