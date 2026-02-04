Suicide by 3 Ghaziabad minor sisters': Economic survey flags digital addiction as public health crisis

The Economic Survey 2025–26 has sounded a stark warning on digital addiction, calling it an emerging public health challenge with direct implications for the country’s long-term economic productivity and demographic dividend.

The caution gains urgency in light of a tragic incident on Wednesday, when three minor sisters allegedly died by suicide after becoming addicted to an online, task-based “Korean love game”.

Following an argument at home on Tuesday night over the issue, the sisters allegedly took the extreme step in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

The Survey defines digital addiction as persistent, compulsive, or excessive engagement with digital devices leading to psychological distress and functional impairment, cutting across mental, physical, and cognitive-social dimensions.

A growing, underestimated crisis

The Country’s digital expansion has been unprecedented. Internet users have surged from 250 million in 2014 to nearly 970 million in 2024, with near-universal access among those aged 15–29. In 2024 alone, Indians cumulatively spent close to one lakh crore hours on smartphones.

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024 indicates only 57 percent of adolescents use phones for education, while 76 percent primarily use them for social media.

The Survey identifies youth aged 15–24 as the highest-risk demographic, particularly vulnerable to social media addiction and gaming disorders. The pandemic, it notes, blurred boundaries between necessary and excessive screen use, normalising prolonged digital engagement for schooling, work, and social interaction.

Algorithmic traps and easy access

A key driver flagged is algorithm-driven engagement. Infinite scroll, autoplay, and personalised feeds are designed to maximise attention and dopamine response, often exploiting adolescent psychological vulnerabilities. India’s globally low data costs and rapid 5G rollout have further lowered barriers to excessive streaming and gaming. Real-money gaming platforms—using reward loops and incentives—have compounded risks, prompting legislative responses such as the Online Gaming (Regulation) Act, 2025.

Urbanisation and social isolation add another layer. Weakening community networks and limited safe public spaces have turned digital platforms into substitutes for offline socialisation, particularly for children and teenagers.

From lifestyle issue to economic risk

The Survey is unambiguous: digital addiction is not merely a lifestyle concern but a structural human capital risk. Rising anxiety, depression, cyberbullying, sleep deprivation, sedentary lifestyles, and impaired learning outcomes collectively erode productivity and future skill formation.

As India completes its epidemiological transition—having achieved major gains in traditional health indicators like maternal mortality—lifestyle-driven mental health disorders are emerging as the next crisis.

Unchecked, the Survey warns, these trends could convert India’s demographic dividend into a demographic liability, with intergenerational consequences as early exposure disrupts brain development and social skills.