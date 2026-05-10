Sule’s car meets with accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday said a car rammed into her vehicle while she was travelling from Pune to Mumbai, adding that she was safe as she was wearing a seatbelt. The Baramati Lok Sabha MP was on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when the incident took place.

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“While travelling from Pune to Mumbai, a car suddenly rammed into my vehicle. Please always wear a seatbelt and drive carefully. It is not just about how safely you drive; someone else’s reckless driving can also put you at risk. Fortunately, I was wearing a seatbelt and we are all safe. It was a frightening moment when the other car hit us from the side. Road safety is extremely important,” she said in a social media post.

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