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Home / India / Sule’s car meets with accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Sule’s car meets with accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway

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PTI
Pune, Updated At : 07:08 AM May 10, 2026 IST
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NCP leader Supriya Sule
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NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday said a car rammed into her vehicle while she was travelling from Pune to Mumbai, adding that she was safe as she was wearing a seatbelt. The Baramati Lok Sabha MP was on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway when the incident took place.

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“While travelling from Pune to Mumbai, a car suddenly rammed into my vehicle. Please always wear a seatbelt and drive carefully. It is not just about how safely you drive; someone else’s reckless driving can also put you at risk. Fortunately, I was wearing a seatbelt and we are all safe. It was a frightening moment when the other car hit us from the side. Road safety is extremely important,” she said in a social media post.

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