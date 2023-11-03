'Summons politically motivated': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED questioning

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 2

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in response to summons issued to him for questioning in the alleged excise policy scam and instead held a roadshow in Assembly poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Kejriwal, who is the AAP’s national convener, also wrote a letter to the ED demanding the withdrawal of the notice summoning him claiming it was “illegal and politically motivated”. “Being AAP’s star campaigner, I am required to travel for campaigning and to provide guidance to my field workers in poll-bound states,” said the CM, who was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann. As the CM of Delhi, he said, he had governance and official commitments for which his presence was required, particularly in view of upcoming Diwali. “Please recall the summons, which are vague, motivated and unsustainable in law,” the letter said.

Kejriwal also alleged the notice had been sent to him at the BJP’s behest. “The BJP leaders made statements on the notice and arrest during the day, and in the evening I received it. It is apparent the summons were leaked to BJP leaders to malign my image,” he said.

The BJP hit back at the Delhi CM for skipping summons over “lame excuses of elections and festivities”, noting that the “escapist mindset was an admission of guilt”.

“By evading ED summons, Kejriwal has accepted he is guilty. If he was innocent, he could simply face the ED and answer questions. But skipping summons like this means he accepts he has done something wrong,” said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

