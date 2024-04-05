Sunita Kejriwal best person to keep AAP together in current situation: Saurabh Bharadwaj

PTI

New Delhi, April 5

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita is the best person to keep the party together in the prevailing circumstances and asserted that her presence has had a "positive effect" on the cadre.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the agency's headquarters here, Bharadwaj, who is also a cabinet minister in the Delhi government, said Sunita Kejriwal has always said that she is the "messenger" of the Delhi chief minister who is currently in jail.

Noting that the politics of a party does not revolve just around its manifesto, Bharadwaj said the support base and the emotional connection between the cadre and the top leadership also play a crucial role in keeping an organisation together.

Sunita Kejriwal's presence has had a positive impact, he asserted.

"She is delivering the messages of Arvind Kejriwal ji. This has had a great impact on our party cadre and among our sympathisers. We want to propagate it. In the present circumstances, she is the best person to keep the party together," Bharadwaj said.

Sunita Kejriwal has addressed three digital briefings so far, in which she read out his messages from the ED custody and Tihar jail.

In a political debut of sorts, she read out his message at the INDIA bloc 'maharally' on March 31.

"Wives of three of our leaders - Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh, Arvind Kejriwal - attending the rally sends a big message. The BJP's strategy is that 'we arrested their leaders, now they will surrender before us'. But when their wives come on the stage and say 'we will not surrender', it shows that they (leaders) might be in jail, but their families have not weakened. When Arvind Kejriwal's wife was there (at the INDIA bloc rally), it made an emotional connect with the party cadre," he stressed.

