Amid a brewing feud over who represents the interest of Kapur family in auto components major Sona BLW Precision Forgings, the company on Friday said it held its AGM with full regulatory compliance despite request for postponement from Rani Kapur, mother of late chairman Sunjay Kapur.

Rani Kapur, former chairperson of the Sona group and wife of former Chairman Surinder Kapur, in a letter dated July 24 to the board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings, alleged that while the family is in the mourning due to the sudden passing away of Sunjay last month, some people have chosen this an opportune time to wrest control and usurp the family legacy.

She also alleged that the death of her son in the UK last month was in "highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances" and she has not given any consent or officially nominated any person to be on the board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar).

"I have been informed by well-wishers that an AGM of shareholders has been kept wherein one of the items is the passing of a resolution to appoint certain directors in the company as being the representative of the Kapur family," she stated. Unfortunately, nothing has been told or explained, let alone discussed with regarding the same by the company or the people involved, she added.

"Please postpone this AGM for at least two weeks to be held on a mutually convenient date, so that I may gather all necessary information," she said.

Rani Kapur said that as per the Will dated June 30, 2015, she is the sole beneficiary of her late husband Surinder Kapur's estate and accordingly a majority shareholder of the Sona Group including the auto components firm.

In a regulatory filing, Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) stated that as per the company records, Rani Kapur has not been a shareholder of the company at least since 2019.

"In May 2019, the company received a declaration of significant beneficial ownership identifying Shri Sunjay Kapur as the sole beneficial owner of RK Family Trust, a significant shareholder of Aureus Investments Private Ltd (AIPL)," it noted.

Sona Comstar is a public limited company since June 2021, with 71.98 per cent public shareholding and 28.02 per cent held by its corporate promoter, AIPL, it stated.

The company said that late on July 24, 2025, an email was received from Rani Kapur requesting a deferment of the AGM.

The company sought urgent legal advice and based on that the fact that Rani Kapur is not a shareholder, Sona Comstar concluded that it could not defer the AGM.

The AGM was conducted on schedule, in full compliance with applicable laws and regulatory frameworks, it stated.

According to the company's AGM notice, among other resolutions is an ordinary resolution of appointment of Priya Sachdev Kapur, wife of late Sunjay Kapur, as a Non-Executive Director of the company. She was appointed as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Director with effect from June 23, 2025.

In her letter, Rani Kapur stated that certain people were representing themselves as being "the largest shareholders of the company since they claim to represent the interest of the family in the company".

She asserted that by the virtue of the Will executed by her late husband Surinder Kapur, she is the sole beneficiary of his estate and accordingly a major shareholder of the Sona Group, including the auto component firm.

She claimed she was compelled to sign various papers while in a fragile emotional state following her son's death.

"The contents of such documents have never been revealed to me," she wrote in the letter.

Refuting the claims, Sona Comstar said Priya Sachdev Kapur was appointed as a Non-Executive Director based on a nomination received from AIPL. Her appointment was duly reviewed by the Board's Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

"For clarity, the company confirms that no documents have been signed or obtained from Rani Kapur by the company following the passing of Sunjay Kapur," it stated.

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away in London on June 12 while playing polo.

Following the passing away of Sunjay Kapur, the company's board unanimously appointed Jeffery Mark Overly as Chairman on June 23, 2025.