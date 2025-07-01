Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five-nation tour, the Congress party on Tuesday took a jibe at him saying he was "running away" from issues agitating his own country. The Congress also alleged that India had suffered reverses in the first two days of Operation Sindoor due to Modi’s decisions.

Congress general secretary and communications incharge Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the PM in a post on X.

"When the going gets tough, the self-styled toughs get going. The Super Premium Frequent Flier PM is off on a 5-nation, 8-day jaunt. He is running away from at least 4 issues that are agitating the nation," he wrote.

Referring to Manipur, Congress MP Ramesh stated, "(The PM) has not visited ever since the double engine in the state got derailed and ever since normal life in the state has got totally destroyed (sic)."

He also alleged India suffered reverses in the first two days of Operation Sindoor because of PM's decisions.

"Revelations by defence officials that India suffered reverses in the first two days of Operation Sindoor because of the PM's decisions," Ramesh wrote in the post.

He highlighted repeated assertions of US President Donald Trump on brokering ceasefire between India and Pakistan after using trade threat. "Continued claims by President Trump that he effected a ceasefire between India and Pakistan using the trade deal as a carrot and stick," he said.

He alleged that the government led by Modi had failed to bring the Pahalgam terrorists to justice even after 70 days.

Modi is set to travel to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia — all seen as part of the Global South — during July 2-9, with the main engagement of the visit being the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro during July 6-7.