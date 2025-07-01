DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / 'Super premium frequent flier' PM running away from problems of his own country: Congress ahead of Modi's 5-nation tour

'Super premium frequent flier' PM running away from problems of his own country: Congress ahead of Modi's 5-nation tour

Senior party leader Jairam Ramesh alleges India suffered reverses in the first two days of Operation Sindoor because of PM Modi's decisions
article_Author
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:05 PM Jul 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. PTI file
Advertisement

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five-nation tour, the Congress party on Tuesday took a jibe at him saying he was "running away" from issues agitating his own country. The Congress also alleged that India had suffered reverses in the first two days of Operation Sindoor due to Modi’s decisions.

Advertisement

Congress general secretary and communications incharge Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the PM in a post on X.

"When the going gets tough, the self-styled toughs get going. The Super Premium Frequent Flier PM is off on a 5-nation, 8-day jaunt. He is running away from at least 4 issues that are agitating the nation," he wrote.

Advertisement

Referring to Manipur, Congress MP Ramesh stated, "(The PM) has not visited ever since the double engine in the state got derailed and ever since normal life in the state has got totally destroyed (sic)."

He also alleged India suffered reverses in the first two days of Operation Sindoor because of PM's decisions.

Advertisement

"Revelations by defence officials that India suffered reverses in the first two days of Operation Sindoor because of the PM's decisions," Ramesh wrote in the post.

He highlighted repeated assertions of US President Donald Trump on brokering ceasefire between India and Pakistan after using trade threat. "Continued claims by President Trump that he effected a ceasefire between India and Pakistan using the trade deal as a carrot and stick," he said.

He alleged that the government led by Modi had failed to bring the Pahalgam terrorists to justice even after 70 days.

Modi is set to travel to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia — all seen as part of the Global South — during July 2-9, with the main engagement of the visit being the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro during July 6-7.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts