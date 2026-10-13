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Home / India / Superior-quality rice for troops launched

Superior-quality rice for troops launched

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi visit an exhibition in New Delhi on Monday. PTI
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The Indian Army on Monday launched 'Bharat Rice', a superior-quality ration for troops, at a ceremony in the national Capital. It was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Under the new arrangement with the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the rice will be delivered directly to Army supply depots, including those in the remote parts of Ladakh and the North-East.

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Until now, Army depots collect supplies from local FCI facilities. The Army and the FCI signed a Memorandum of Understanding allowing the Army to use the FCI's infrastructure during operational contingencies.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said ‘Bharat Rice’ is a bond of trust that begins in the farmer's field and ends on the soldier's plate.

The rice will meet standard specifications and come in ergonomic packaging. "While this initiative might appear small, it offers immense operational relief to the soldiers responsible for transporting rations to remote and difficult terrains," he said.

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The ‘Bharat Rice’ initiative stems from sustained feedback from troops and aims to improve ration quality. The rice will be milled to prescribed defence specifications and supplied through NAFED during Financial Year 2026-27. It will undergo quality-control checks and be free of foreign matter and admixtures, with minimal broken, damaged and discoloured grains.

Procurement in 10 kg and 30 kg bags is meant to ease handling and transport, particularly at forward posts.

Meanwhile, the Defence Minister stressed that operational readiness is not defined by weaponry alone but also by troops' physical health, mental balance, morale and stamina, especially in the harshest conditions. Soldiers' welfare, he said, is "not a peripheral issue" but an integral part of national security.

The minister said in modern warfare, weapons, platforms and technology are not the only critical elements. Logistics, he said, is itself combat power, and wars are no longer won on the front lines alone. Supply chains, storage capacity, transport networks, warehousing and timely replenishment matter equally.

Drawing on the strategic analysis of Operation Sindoor, he said warning times in future conflicts could be extremely short. Zero-warning scenarios and the integration of technology into warfare could severely test preparedness and the endurance of supply networks. "Therefore, we must build logistics resilience to sustain our operations. This MoU with FCI represents a significant step in that direction," he said.

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