Supreme Court agrees to examine if woman can be charged with rape

New Delhi, December 2
Wondering if a woman can be booked for rape and gang rape, the Supreme Court has stayed the arrest of a 61-year-old widow from Punjab implicated in rape case filed against her son.
A Bench led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy asked the Punjab Government to respond in four weeks to the petition filed by the woman who has been named in the case filed by her daughter-in-law.
The Bench, which also included Justice Sanjay Karol, granted protection from arrest to the woman even as it asked her to cooperate with the probe.
It agreed to examine the matter after the woman’s counsel Rishi Malhotra cited a top court verdict to contend that a woman cannot be charged with rape. Malhotra argued that except the charge under Section 376(2)(n) IPC (repeated rape), all other penal sections in the FIR were bailable.
The complainant was initially in a long-distance relationship with the US-based elder son of the woman, a widow, but they never met in person, it was alleged. The FIR alleged that the complainant started living with the widow after entering into wedlock with her son at a virtual marriage ceremony.
Later, the younger son of the widow visited them from Portugal. The widow claimed that after the arrival of her younger son the complainant and her family pressured her to end the informal marriage with her elder son. When the younger son was about to leave for Portugal, the complainant insisted that he take her along but he left alone.
A compromise was reached and the widow gave the complainant Rs 11 lakh for ending the marriage with her elder son. The complainant then approached the local police and lodged an FIR against the widow and her younger son, levelling the charge of rape and certain other criminal charges.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Results in 4 states on Dec 3 as BJP, Congress face crucial electoral test ahead of General Election
Counting of votes to commence at 8 am amid tight security
COP28: India, China refrain from signing pledge to triple world's renewable energy capacity by 2030
The pledge calls for phase down of unabated coal power and p...
7.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines' Mindanao; tsunami expected in Philippines and Japan
Tsunami waves could hit the Philippines by midnight local ti...
Winter session of Parliament set to be stormy, Ethics Committee to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra
At all-party meeting, TMC leaders demand discussion in Lok S...
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...