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Home / India / Supreme Court announces monthly lecture series on law, justice & legal education

Supreme Court announces monthly lecture series on law, justice & legal education

Each edition will feature a distinguished lecture delivered by an eminent jurist, scholar, legal educationist or domain expert

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:16 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court is all set to launch a monthly lecture series to create a regular platform for dialogue and exchange of ideas on important contemporary issues concerning law, justice and society.

The first-of-its-kind initiative, which also proposed an annual non-monetary award for legal educators, was announced on Saturday by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

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The “Supreme Court Nyaya Shiksha Samman” will be conferred on a selected person in recognition of his outstanding contributions to legal education.

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The award is proposed to be presented around Teachers’ Day each year to one or two distinguished legal educationists. The first award will follow the inaugural lecture.

The initiative is envisaged as a continuing intellectual platform of the Supreme Court of India,” a Supreme Court statement said, adding, the first edition of the lecture series will be held this month itself.

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Built around the idea of “one important idea every month”, the series will bring together the Bench, the Bar, the academia, eminent experts and young legal minds to engage with questions that are relevant to the legal system as well as to society at large.

Each edition will feature a distinguished lecture delivered by an eminent jurist, scholar, legal educationist or domain expert which will be followed by an ideas dialogue, allowing selected young advocates, law students and researchers to participate in discussions and raise questions.

Noting that the format was intended to go beyond a conventional lecture and encourage meaningful interaction between established legal institutions and younger generations of the legal community, the statement said the initiative will create a permanent archive of contemporary legal thought.

Lectures were proposed to be professionally recorded and accompanied by edited transcripts and concise Ideas Papers. The proceedings will also be live-streamed, with summaries proposed in Indian languages to widen access among the legal and academic community across the country, it added.

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