Rahul Gandhi gets major relief from Supreme Court in disproportionate assets case

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Allahabad High Court to defer proceedings on a BJP worker’s petition accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

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A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also ordered the CBI, the ED or any other agency not to submit any report to the high court on BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir’s petition.

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Issuing notice to Shishir, the CBI and the ED on Gandhi’s petitions, the Bench ordered, “Meanwhile, no report shall be submitted by the CBI or the ED or any other authority to the high court pursuant to the impugned orders. The high court shall defer the next date of hearing till further orders.”

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The Bench – which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana -- wondered why the high court passed the impugned orders without giving Gandhi an opportunity to be heard.

"Suppose somebody commits murders etc. police do not need permission. But what appears to us is, subject to the assistance provided to us from both sides, if courts want to issue a direction, they are expected to follow the principles of natural justice," CJI Kant noted.

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Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the CBI, said principles of natural justice did not apply at the pre-FIR stage.

The Bench, however, said that if the CBI had knowledge of any disproportionate assets belonging to any individual, it could proceed on its own and did not require court orders.

Pointing out that the probe agencies have not taken any action on their own, the Bench asked Raju, "If it is so serious, why has your agency kept quiet? Do you need a direction from the court, Mr Raju? Have you taken any suo motu action?”

Acting on Shishir’s petition seeking a probe against the Leader of Opposition and his family, the high court had in May asked the CBI to verify the petitioner’s allegations.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the CBI's response, the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow Bench on July 20 directed the agency’s senior officer to personally file a fresh affidavit detailing the progress made in the probe into the allegations of disproportionate assets against Rahul Gandhi.

Monday’s order came on Gandhi’s petition challenging the high court’s orders. He has also sought transfer of the proceedings pending in the Allahabad High Court to the Delhi High Court.

On behalf of Rahul Gandhi, senior counsel Kapil Sibal contended that the high court proceedings amounted to a "witch hunt through a process not recognised by law". He questioned the locus standi and the bona-fides of the petitioner before the high court for repeatedly filing petitions against Gandhi and suppressing that there was a high court order criticising him. Sealed cover reports submitted by the agency in chambers were leaked to the press, Sibal alleged.

Terming the allegations as "very serious", ASG Raju submitted that the CBI was only verifying the complaint. "We have done nothing. We have not registered any FIR," Raju said.

Shishir, who virtually appeared in person, opposed Gandhi's petition, arguing an accused had no right to be heard before the registration of an FIR.