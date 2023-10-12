Supreme Court declines divorce to 89-year-old man

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, October 11

Noting that the institution of marriage occupies an important place and plays an important role in society, the Supreme Court has refused to grant divorce to an 89-year-old man on the ground of “irretrievable breakdown of marriage” as his 82-year-old wife opposed it.

“Therefore, it would not be desirable to accept the concept of ‘irretrievable breakdown of marriage’ as a strait-jacket formula for the grant of relief of divorce under Article 142 of the Constitution,” a Bench said.

Under the Hindu Marriage Act, there are several grounds for divorce, including adultery, cruelty, desertion, etc, but “irretrievable breakdown of marriage” is not among them.

“Despite the increasing trend of filing divorce proceedings, the institution of marriage is still considered to be a pious, spiritual, and invaluable emotional life net between the husband and the wife in Indian society,” the Bench said.

Justice Bela M Trivedi said, “The respondent (wife) all throughout her life has maintained the sacred relationship since 1963 and has taken care of her three children all these years, despite the fact that the appellant-husband had exhibited hostility towards them.”

Having retired as a Wing Commander on April 30, 1990, the man filed the divorce proceedings before the District Court, Chandigarh, on March 12, 1996. The trial court dissolved the marriage on February 5, 2000. The Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 18, 2009 upheld a single judge’s December 21, 2000, order reversing the trial court’s decision.

#Supreme Court