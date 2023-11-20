Supreme Court defers hearing on Tamil Nadu govt's plea alleging delay by governor in granting assent to Bills

PTI

New Delhi, November 20

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred the hearing on the Tamil Nadu government’s plea alleging delay by Governor RN Ravi in granting assent to Bills passed by the state Assembly to December 1.

The court took note of the fact that the Tamil Nadu Assembly has re-adopted 10 Bills returned by the governor.

“Let us await the decision of the governor (on re-adopted) Bills,” a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra said after Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani, appearing for the Office of the Governor, sought deferment of the hearing.

Taking note of the delay in grant of assent to Bills, the bench said the issue was whether there was a delay in the discharge of the constitutional functions entrusted to the office of the governors.

The bench was responding to the submissions of the AG that the present governor had taken charge on November 18, 2021, and the delay cannot be attributed to the governor as there were many “intricate issues” involved with many Bills.

