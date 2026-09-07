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Home / India / Supreme Court denies Aravalli panel more time, asks it to submit report by November 30

Supreme Court denies Aravalli panel more time, asks it to submit report by November 30

The Aravalli High-Powered Committee had asked the top court to extend the deadline for submission of its final report by six months

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:40 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Amid a row over the definition of Aravalli hills approved by it, the top court had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue in December last year. File
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The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant six months’ extension to the High-Powered Committee for submitting its final report on definition and protection of the Aravalli Hills.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the panel to submit its report by November 30, and warned that in case of failure it will reconstitute the committee.

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“Let the panel work day and night to submit a report on the Aravalli issue. If they are unable to do that in two months, we will reconstitute the whole panel,” the CJI observed.

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The apex court-appointed Aravalli High-Powered Committee (HPC) had asked the top court to extend the deadline for submission of its final report by six months, saying it needs more time for a “comprehensive and defensible” assessment of the Aravalli range.

Amid a row over the definition of Aravalli hills approved by it, the top court had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue in December last year.

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