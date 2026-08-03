DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Supreme Court directs MEA to trace Indian seafarer missing after Black Sea drone attack

Supreme Court directs MEA to trace Indian seafarer missing after Black Sea drone attack

Top court was hearing a plea by Sandeep Kumar Gupta, elder brother of the missing seafarer, seeking directions to MEA to coordinate with Indian embassies in Ukraine and Romania

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:29 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A cargo vessel leaves a port in the Black Sea, in Odesa, Ukraine. Representative image/Reuters file
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Ministry of External Affairs to use its diplomatic channel and trace a seafarer missing after his cargo ship was struck by drones on July 25 in the Black Sea.

Advertisement

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to seek instruction from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine and Embassy of India, Bucharest, Romania and enquire about the whereabouts of Deepak Kumar Gupta, who was onboard cargo ship, MV AGN Ragnar.

Advertisement

The matter is listed for hearing on Friday.

Advertisement

The top court was hearing a plea by Sandeep Kumar Gupta, elder brother of the missing seafarer, seeking directions to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to coordinate with Indian embassies in Ukraine and Romania to undertake search and rescue operations.

The plea was filed by Gupta after his family's persistent requests to the Union of India and Indian embassies in the two countries went unheard.

Advertisement

The plea contended that the family wrote to the MEA and the Indian embassies in the two countries between July 26 and July 30 but the representations did not evoke any response or any positive assurance.

The 22-year-old seafarer went missing after a merchant vessel carrying Indian crew members came under attack near Ukraine's Odesa port.

According to family members, Deepak Gupta, a resident of Bharataul village in Bareilly district, was working as a crew member aboard the merchant vessel MV AGN Ragnar.

Deepak Gupta's family originally hails from Siwan district in Bihar but has been residing in Bharataul village in Bareilly for several years.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts