Supreme Court extends till August 10 time given to AAP to vacate office built on Delhi High Court land

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, June 10

The Supreme Court on Monday extended till August 10 the time given to the Aam Aadmi Party to vacate its office built on a plot allotted to the Delhi High Court for expansion of judicial infrastructure in the national capital.

Earlier, the top court had on March 4 ordered the AAP to vacate its office by June 15.

Acting on the AAP’s plea seeking more time to vacate its office located at 206, Rouse Avenue, on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg here, a Vacation Bench led by Justice Vikran Nath extended the deadline after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi urged the court to give more time to the party.

The Bench made it clear that the AAP would have to hand over the possession of the premises in question on or before August 10.

The Supreme Court on March 4 directed the AAP to vacate by June 15 its Delhi Office here built on the land allotted to the Delhi High Court for expansion of judicial infrastructure in the national capital.

The top court had asked the AAP to apply to the Land and Development Office (L&DO) for allotment of alternative land in accordance with law. It had also directed the L&DO to consider the said request for allotment in accordance with law and communicate its decision in four weeks.

On April 24, the L&DO offered allotment of Plots No. P2 & P3, MB Road, Sector VI, Saket, in Delhi to the AAP.

However, the said offer was not accepted by the AAP which moved the high court for a direction to the L&DO to allot a suitable land to it in New Delhi, preferably in a centrally located area for construction of its permanent office.

Holding that the AAP like other political parties was entitled to office space in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on June 5 asked the Centre to take a decision on the issue in six weeks.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Supreme Court