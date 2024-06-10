Supreme Court extends till August 10 time given to AAP to vacate office built on Delhi High Court land

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, June 10
The Supreme Court on Monday extended till August 10 the time given to the Aam Aadmi Party to vacate its office built on a plot allotted to the Delhi High Court for expansion of judicial infrastructure in the national capital.
Earlier, the top court had on March 4 ordered the AAP to vacate its office by June 15.
Acting on the AAP’s plea seeking more time to vacate its office located at 206, Rouse Avenue, on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg here, a Vacation Bench led by Justice Vikran Nath extended the deadline after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi urged the court to give more time to the party.
The Bench made it clear that the AAP would have to hand over the possession of the premises in question on or before August 10.
The Supreme Court on March 4 directed the AAP to vacate by June 15 its Delhi Office here built on the land allotted to the Delhi High Court for expansion of judicial infrastructure in the national capital.
The top court had asked the AAP to apply to the Land and Development Office (L&DO) for allotment of alternative land in accordance with law. It had also directed the L&DO to consider the said request for allotment in accordance with law and communicate its decision in four weeks.
On April 24, the L&DO offered allotment of Plots No. P2 & P3, MB Road, Sector VI, Saket, in Delhi to the AAP.
However, the said offer was not accepted by the AAP which moved the high court for a direction to the L&DO to allot a suitable land to it in New Delhi, preferably in a centrally located area for construction of its permanent office.
Holding that the AAP like other political parties was entitled to office space in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on June 5 asked the Centre to take a decision on the issue in six weeks.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10
Bypolls in 13 assembly seats in 7 states on July 10; these a...
Combing operation launched to track down terrorists following attack on bus in J-K; NIA team arrives, to coordinate with local police
L-G announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each for families of vict...
PM Modi assumes office; signs first file about release of PM Kisan Nidhi funds
Says his government is committed to 'kisan kalyan'
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif wishes Narendra Modi on taking oath as prime minister
Sharif, the only prime minister from India's neighbourhood w...
Supreme Court extends till August 10 time given to AAP to vacate office built on Delhi High Court land
The top court had on March 4 ordered the AAP to vacate by Ju...