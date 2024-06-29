Supreme Court extends interim bail of murder convict BSP ex-MLA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 28

The Supreme Court on Friday extended the interim bail of former BSP MLA Uday Bhan Singh, who is serving life imprisonment for killing three persons in 1999, till July 26.

A Vacation Bench led by Justice AS Oka issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government (UP) on his contempt petition, alleging inaction by the state authorities on the court’s order for his premature release and posted the matter for further hearing on July 26.

Singh has sought to initiate contempt proceedings against UP Principal Secretary (Home) for allegedly violating an earlier order of the court dated April 29.

