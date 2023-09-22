 Supreme Court extends protection given to Prof Henminlun by three weeks; asks him to move High Court : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Supreme Court extends protection given to Prof Henminlun by three weeks; asks him to move High Court

Supreme Court extends protection given to Prof Henminlun by three weeks; asks him to move High Court

Manipur Govt files status report on recovery of arms in the ethnic violence-hit state; SC defers hearing to September 25

Supreme Court extends protection given to Prof Henminlun by three weeks; asks him to move High Court

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, September 22

The Supreme Court on Friday extended by three weeks the protection from arrest given to an academician in connection with a criminal case registered in Manipur for alleged hate speech even as it asked him to move the state high court for quashing of the FIR.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud – which had on September 12 granted Prof Henminlun protection from arrest till the next date of hearing – ordered that a lawyer empanelled with the legal services authority be provided to represent him free of cost.

The order came after senior counsel Anand Grover submitted on behalf of the professor that no lawyer was willing to take up his case in Manipur.

On behalf of the Manipur Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contested Grover’s claim, saying hundreds of lawyers were appearing in the Manipur High Court and the petitioner could engage any one of them.

Prof Henminlun has sought quashing of the FIR against him for an offence under section 153 A (promoting enmity between groups) of the IPC over the hate speech he allegedly made on July 28.

"We are of the view that the petitioner shall relegate his remedy under Section 482 (quashing of FIR) under the Code of Criminal Procedure before the high court. If the petitioner desires to be represented through video conference, the High Court shall permit,” the top court said, adding he shall be allowed to e-file soft copies of the petition and documents.

In another case relating to the ongoing ethnic violence in the state, the Manipur government told the Bench it has filed a status report on recovery of arms from "all sources".

Mehta, however, told the Bench that the status report was only for the "consumption" of judges.

The Bench said it will take up the matter on September 25 and issue directions on the all-women judges’ committee report as also the state government’s affidavit.

With regard to demands for updates on the probe into the 11 cases of sexual violence against women and children transferred to the CBI, the Bench said it has already appointed "seasoned" IPS officer Dattatray Padsalgikar to supervise the probe.

"Allow a little bit of time for the officer to take charge, monitor the situation and then we may ask for a status report," the CJI told lawyers for various petitioners.

Padsalgikar, a former Maharashtra DGP, himself went to Manipur to oversee the probe, the CJI added.

#Manipur #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh says 'disheartened by cancellation of India tour, didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments'

2
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

3
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

4
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

5
India

Canada PM Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Nijjar's killing

6
Trending

Amid Khalistan row, Canada-based Punjabi singer AP Dhillon says political groups 'misusing' their social media posts

7
Punjab

Ragging: Two MBBS students suspended

8
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

9
India

PM Trudeau urges India to work with Canada to allow justice to follow its course in killing of Khalistani extremist leader

10
India

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

Don't Miss

View All
Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Top News

May consider quitting House if action not taken against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks on LS floor: Danish Ali

May consider quitting House if action not taken against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks on LS floor: Danish Ali

He said people had not elected him to listen to 'hate speech...

Lok Sabha Speaker warns BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri of strict action over remarks in House

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh expresses regret, Opposition demands Bidhuri's suspension

Lok Sabha Speaker warns Bidhuri of strict action

Anurag Thakur cancels visit after China denies entry to sportsmen from Arunachal Pradesh

Anurag Thakur cancels Asian Games visit after China denies entry to sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh

India has also lodged a strong protest in New Delhi and Beij...

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

No 'special exemption', says Biden adviser

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

Tensions flared between India and Canada early this week fol...


Cities

View All

Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices

Punjab Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Harvesting of basmati begins; nearly 40K MT reaches mandis

Chief of Dubai's Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara Surinder Singh Kandhari visits GNDU, Amritsar

After research, SGPC to document Singh Sabha Movement

Two brothers land in police net for looting people with toy gun

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

PGI-Sarangpur elevated road project revived after three years

Virtual court for disposal of traffic challans in Chandigarh launched

Insults to religion made unwittingly, carelessly sans malicious intent not offence under 295A: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Delhi CM Kejriwal approves Rs 10-crore contribution to Himachal disaster relief fund

Delhi CM Kejriwal approves Rs 10-crore contribution to Himachal disaster relief fund

Over 40 kg opium worth Rs 40 crore seized in Delhi, 3 held

Student bodies spar on DUSU poll eve

Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

'Aah maar ditta tuhada Sher putt': Youth murdered in Kapurthala village, killers knock on parents’ door to inform them about the crime

'Aah maar ditta tuhada Sher putt': Youth murdered in Kapurthala village, killers taunt parents after crime

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Suicide by Brothers: Court rejects anticipatory bail pleas of SHO, two fellow cops

Farmers to hold rail roko protest on September 28

Nine smugglers held with drugs

From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

Ludhiana: From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

Ludhiana: VB arrests ‘scribe’ for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from doctor

10-yr-old student ‘tortured’ by Ludhiana teacher, clip surfaces

Youth rams bike into Sub Inspector in Khanna

Khanna police raid houses of Goldy Brar’s accomplices

Punjabi varsity students protest theft in hostels

Punjabi University students protest theft in hostels

Patiala Admn ropes in schoolkids to fight stubble burning

Patiala: Dr Hitender Suri feted in London

Ensure patwaris don’t hire proxies, Fatehgarh Sahib DC directs SDMs

Seminar held on plastic ban