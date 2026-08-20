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Home / India / SC forms high-powered committee to probe allegations of police excesses during student protests in Delhi

SC forms high-powered committee to probe allegations of police excesses during student protests in Delhi

Former judge R Subhash Reddy to head the five-member committee

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:13 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Security personnel stand guard as protesters gather during a march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament in New Delhi. PTI file
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The Supreme Court has formed a five-member high-powered committee headed by former top court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy to examine allegations of police excesses against student protesters in Delhi recently and violence against police personnel.

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Also read: Ground report: Inside the CJP protest, surging crowds, police crackdown

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A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the committee would also comprise former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court Judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla and retired Meghalaya DGP L R Bishnoi.

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“This HPEC (High-Powered Enquiry Committee) has been constituted bearing in mind a wide variety of considerations, including the individual expertise and experience of each of its members, as well as the diversity of the Committee, among other factors.

“We are confident that the recommendations of the HPEC will be of invaluable assistance to this court, and the Committee will be able to undertake a comprehensive assessment of all such issues as merit due contemplation,” the Bench said.

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The top court clarified that as a matter of abundant caution, the inquiry undertaken by the HPEC shall not be a one-time exercise.

It asked the Committee to undertake a continuous and periodic assessment of the issues and shall submit its interim findings periodically.

The apex court recommended that the HPEC should address certain issues on a priority basis, foremost amongst which is the matter relating to the alleged incidents of targeted violence, harassment and molestation of female protesters.

“Similarly, the HPEC may also assess the grievous harm and injury allegedly caused to protesters by police authorities and security personnel and investigate aspects such as the chain of command resulting in such excesses, those responsible for such actions and whether there were any breaches of any of the existing laws, rules or norms in exercising such force,” the bench said.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march to Parliament on July 20 in Delhi saw clashes between protesters and security personnel, who used lathis and teargas shells to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament.

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