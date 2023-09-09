Supreme Court frees man jailed for 12 years after finding he was juvenile at time of crime

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 8

The Supreme Court (SC) ordered the release of a Telangana man languishing in jail for 12 years after it found that he was a juvenile when he committed the murder in 2005.

“If the date of birth of the petitioner is May 2, 1989, he was over 16 years old as on the date of the crime, December 21, 2005. The petitioner was a juvenile in conflict with the law on the date of commission of the offence,” a Bench led by Justice BR Gavai said, ordering the release of the man from Khammam.

The Bench referred to a May 2023 report of an Additional Sessions Judge, who conducted an inquiry into his juvenility claim, which concluded that his date of birth was May 2, 1989.

According to provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2000, the maximum period for which the petitioner could have been in custody was three years, it said, adding he had spent over 12 years in jail.

“Having accepted the report of the II Additional Sessions Judge, Khammam, the petitioner can no longer be incarcerated. In view of the above, we allow the writ petition and direct that the petitioner be released forthwith, if he is not required to be detained in any other case," the Bench said in its September 5 order.

#Supreme Court #Telangana