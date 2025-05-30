DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Supreme Court gets 3 new judges, reaches its full strength of 34

Supreme Court gets 3 new judges, reaches its full strength of 34

CJI BR Gavai administers the oath of office to Karnataka High Court Chief Justice NV Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Atul S Chandurkar of the Bombay High Court as judges of the Supreme Court
article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:18 AM May 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CJI BR Gavai administers the oath of office to Karnataka High Court Chief Justice NV Anjaria as a judge of the Supreme Courts in New Delhi on Friday.
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Friday reached its full strength of 34 judges with three new judges taking the oath of office.

Advertisement

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai administered the oath of office to Karnataka High Court Chief Justice NV Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Atul S Chandurkar of the Bombay High Court as judges of the Supreme Court.

Justice Bishnoi took oath in Hindi. The oath ceremony -- that lasted barely 10 minutes -- was attended by Supreme Court judges, lawyers and the court staff.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court Collegium led by CJI Gavai had on May 26 recommended the names of Justice Anjaria, Justice Bishnoi and Justice Chandurkar for elevation to the top court and the Centre had notified the appointments on Thursday.

The three vacancies in the top court were created by the retirement of CJI Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice Abhay S Oka.

Advertisement

Justice Bela M Trivedi is due to retire on June 9.

Justice Anjaria began his career at the Gujarat High Court in August 1988 as a junior under senior advocate SN Shelat and went on to handle constitutional, civil, labour and service matters.

He also served as standing counsel for the Gujarat High Court, State Election Commission, and Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation, besides other state bodies before being appointed an Additional Judge of the Gujarat High Court on November 21, 2011.

Justice Anjaria became a permanent judge of the Gujarat High Court on September 6, 2013 and was appointed the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on February 25 last year.

Enrolled as an advocate on July 8, 1989, Justice Bishnoi practised at the Rajasthan High Court and the Central Administrative Tribunal, Jodhpur, dealing with civil, criminal, constitutional, service and election cases.

He also served as Additional Central Government Standing Counsel from 2000-04, representing Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Stamps & Registration, Co-operative, Labour, Transport, and Excise departments of the Rajasthan Government.

He was appointed an Additional Judge of the Rajasthan High Court on January 8, 2013 and became a permanent judge on January 7, 2015. Justice Bishnoi was appointed Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on February 5, 2024.

Enrolled as an advocate on July 21, 1988, Justice Chandurkar began his legal practice in the chambers of senior advocate BN Naik in Mumbai. Later, he shifted his practice to Nagpur, where he handled a wide range of cases.

Justice Chandurkar has written two books -- The Maharashtra Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayats & Industrial Townships Act, 1965, and The Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999. He was appointed an additional judge of the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts