Supreme Court grants bail to 75-yr-old man convicted of rape and murder after 40-year trial

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 28

The Supreme Court has granted bail to a 75-year-old man convicted of rape and murder after 40-year trial and asked the Calcutta High Court to take up his appeal on a priority basis.

"The trial came to an end with the order of conviction of the appellant on April 21, 2023. The appellant was throughout on bail. The present age of the appellant is about 75 years. The appeal before the high court has been admitted for final hearing," a Bench led by Justice AS Oka said.

It said normally, the Supreme Court should not issue a direction to a constitutional court or any other court to fix a schedule to decide a case, however, this case had a peculiar feature that the trial took 40 years to conclude.

“We, therefore, request the high court to give out of turn priority to the disposal of the appeal in accordance with law," the Bench said on September25 while hearing an appeal filed by the 75-year-old convict challenging the May 17 order of the Calcutta High Court rejecting his bail plea.

As it was informed that the appellant happened to be a lawyer, the Bench said he was expected to ensure that its order was scrupulously implemented and appeal was disposed of expeditiously.

"Therefore, we direct that the appellant shall not seek adjournments on any unreasonable grounds and shall cooperate with the high court for early disposal of the appeal," the Bench said, adding, if the hearing of the appeal was delayed on account of default on the part of the appellant, it will be open for the state to apply to the high court for cancellation of bail.

In view of the fact that the appellant was the maternal uncle of the victim, the high court had refused to suspend his sentence, saying the case involved brutal rape and murder of a girl who was found strangulated in a room.

The incident took place in 1983 and there were "reasons and reasons why the trial was delayed”, the top court said.

