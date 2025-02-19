DT
Supreme Court highlights critical need for accuracy and fairness in media reporting

Supreme Court highlights critical need for accuracy and fairness in media reporting

The top court emphasised that those working in key positions in the media must exercise caution and responsibility before publishing statements, news, or opinions
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:42 PM Feb 19, 2025 IST
Noting that the right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India is paramount, the Supreme Court has emphasised that those working in key positions in the media must exercise utmost caution and responsibility before publishing any statements, news, or opinions.

The power of the media in shaping public opinion was significant and the press possessed the ability to influence public sentiments and alter perceptions, with remarkable speed, a bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan said, quashing defamation cases against four editors/journalists of an English newspaper.

Allowing their appeals, the top court set aside the Karnataka High Court’s order refusing to quash the defamation case lodged by M/s Bid And Hammer Auctioneers Private Limited over an article which allegedly implied that counterfeit artworks were being put up for auction.

“The complainant failed to produce any witness to prima-facie establish that the alleged imputation has lowered their reputation in the estimation of others,” the bench noted.

Writing the judgment for the bench, Justice Mahadevan said, “The power of the media in shaping public opinion is significant and the press possesses the ability to influence public sentiments and alter perceptions, with remarkable speed.”

Noting that ‘the pen is mightier than the sword’, the bench said, “Given its vast reach, a single article or report can resonate with millions, shaping their beliefs and judgments, and it has the capability to cause severe damage to the reputation of those concerned, with consequences that may be far-reaching and enduring. This highlights the critical need for accuracy and fairness in media reporting, especially when dealing with matters having the potential to impact the integrity of individuals or institutions. Keeping these aspects in mind, publication of the news articles must be done in public interest and with good faith.”

