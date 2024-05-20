 Supreme Court highlights crying need for clear sentencing policy; asks Centre to respond in six months : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Supreme Court highlights crying need for clear sentencing policy; asks Centre to respond in six months

Supreme Court highlights crying need for clear sentencing policy; asks Centre to respond in six months

The top court refused to interfere with a Patna High Court order for fresh trial in two criminal cases, including rape of a minor girl in which the accused was awarded death penalty within days of his arrest

Supreme Court highlights crying need for clear sentencing policy; asks Centre to respond in six months

The top court directed the Secretary, the Ministry of Law and Justice to respond to its suggestion on introducing a comprehensive sentencing policy and a file a report in six months. File photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 20

As judges award varying sentences to criminals convicted of identical crimes, the Supreme Court has underlined the “crying need for a clear sentencing policy; saying, any unwarranted disparity would be against the very concept of a fair trial and justice.

“Unfortunately, we do not have a clear policy or legislation when it comes to sentencing. Over the years, it has become judge-centric and there are admitted disparities in awarding a sentence,” a Bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice SVN Bhatti said.

“A decision of a Judge in sentencing would vary from person to person. This will also vary from stage to stage. It is controlled by the mind. The environment and the upbringing of a Judge would become the ultimate arbiter in deciding the sentence.

“A Judge from an affluent background might have a different mindset as against a Judge from a humble one. A female Judge might look at it differently, when compared to her male counterpart. An Appellate Court might tinker with the sentence due to its experience, and the external factors like institutional constraints might come into play,” the Bench said.

“Certainly, there is a crying need for a clear sentencing policy, which should never be judge-centric as the society has to know the basis of a sentence,” the top court said in its May 17 verdict.

The top court directed the Secretary, the Ministry of Law and Justice to respond to its suggestion on introducing a comprehensive sentencing policy and a file a report in six months.

Noting that such an important issue has escaped the attention of the Government of India, the Bench asked the Centre to consider introducing a comprehensive policy, possibly by way of getting an appropriate report from a duly constituted Sentencing Commission consisting of experts in different fields for the purpose of having a distinct sentencing policy.

The top court refused to interfere with a Patna High Court order for a fresh trial in two criminal cases, including the rape of a minor girl in which the accused was awarded death penalty on January 27, 2022 within days of his arrest on December 12, 2021.

“It would be humanly impossible to deliver the judgment within half an hour’s time running into 27 pages consisting of 59 paragraphs in the first case and similarly in the other,” the Bench said, pointing out that the accused was denied due opportunity to defend himself as the judge acted in undue haste.

“The concept of intuitive sentencing is against the rule of law. A Judge can never have unrestrictive and unbridled discretion, based upon his conscience formed through his understanding of the society, without there being any guidelines in awarding a sentence. The need for adequate guidelines for exercising sentencing discretion, avoiding unwanted disparity, is of utmost importance,” it noted.

“Sentencing shall not be a mere lottery. It shall also not be an outcome of a knee-jerk reaction. This is a very important part of the Fundamental Rights conferred under Articles 14 (right to equality) and 21 (right to life and liberty) of the Constitution of India, 1950. Any unwarranted disparity would be against the very concept of a fair trial and, therefore, against justice,” it said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Schools

Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

2
Punjab

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50,000 at Golden Temple in Amritsar

3
Himachal The Tribune interview

‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’: Kangana Ranaut

4
Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

5
Uttar Pradesh

UP youth arrested after video of him voting '8 times' in Etah goes viral; Rahul Gandhi warns…

6
Punjab

In battle of prestige, Badal kids hit the ground running

7
World

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein die in helicopter crash

8
Trending

Will unusual heatwave in Himachal break Shimla’s highest-ever temperature record of 32.4°C in May this year? Here's what weatherman says

9
Punjab

Laid low by heart trouble, Manpreet on the job for BJP

10
Punjab

Ahead of PM’s Patiala rally, farmers plan a ‘welcome’

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Mercury again breaches 47 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi; ‘red alert’ issued for heatwave over next 5 days

Mercury again breaches 47 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi; ‘red alert’ issued for heatwave over next 5 days

The searing heat pushes the city's peak power demand to its ...

Four Lankan nationals, 'terrorists' of IS, arrested by Gujarat ATS at Ahmedabad airport

Gujarat ATS arrests 4 Sri Lankan nationals with IS links on mission to carry out terror activities

Acting on a tip-off, the ATS apprehendsd the accused at the ...

Punjab farmers suspend rail roko protest at Shambhu railway track

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Punjab announces early summer holidays for public, private schools due to heat wave from tomorrows

Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

Teaching/non-teaching staff would continue to perform their ...

Govt announces state mourning on May 21 for Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

Govt announces state mourning on May 21 for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Raisi died in a helicopter crash


Cities

View All

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Drug peddler arrested with 598 grams of heroin

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50,000 at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Constituency Watch Amritsar: Represented by ‘bigwigs’, Amritsar still grapples with civic issues

Congress to hold election rallies in state on lines of BJP rallies for Modi: Khera

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Panchkula schools to suspend classes for students up to class 5 till May 31

Panchkula schools to suspend classes for students up to class 5 till May 31

SUV driver claiming to be a 'judicial officer', breaks law, threatens Chandigarh traffic cops; booked

UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari ‘udan khatola’; says Aurangzeb's soul crept into Congress

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temperature continues to hover over 44°C

Zirakpur areas reel under power cuts

Mercury again breaches 47 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi; ‘red alert’ issued for heatwave over next 5 days

Mercury again breaches 47 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi; ‘red alert’ issued for heatwave over next 5 days

Excise 'scam': Delhi High Court scheduled to deliver on Tuesday order on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail pleas

Graffiti targeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appear in several metro trains; police begin probe

Swati Maliwal assault: Delhi Police take Bibhav Kumar to CM's house for recreation of crime scene

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Phagwara: 3 thieves in police net

Jalandhar: Cop overcomes injury with comeback medal

Over 9,300 attend second poll rehearsal in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Statement on Poonch attack distorted, put out of context, says ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Open House What more needs to be done to check other sources of pollution, besides stubble burning?

Bittu promises Metro, EVs

Punjab farmers suspend rail roko protest at Shambhu railway track

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed