Supreme Court highlights crying need for clear sentencing policy; asks Centre to respond in six months

As judges award varying sentences to criminals convicted of identical crimes, the Supreme Court has underlined the “crying need for a clear sentencing policy; saying, any unwarranted disparity would be against the very concept of a fair trial and justice.

“Unfortunately, we do not have a clear policy or legislation when it comes to sentencing. Over the years, it has become judge-centric and there are admitted disparities in awarding a sentence,” a Bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice SVN Bhatti said.

“A decision of a Judge in sentencing would vary from person to person. This will also vary from stage to stage. It is controlled by the mind. The environment and the upbringing of a Judge would become the ultimate arbiter in deciding the sentence.

“A Judge from an affluent background might have a different mindset as against a Judge from a humble one. A female Judge might look at it differently, when compared to her male counterpart. An Appellate Court might tinker with the sentence due to its experience, and the external factors like institutional constraints might come into play,” the Bench said.

“Certainly, there is a crying need for a clear sentencing policy, which should never be judge-centric as the society has to know the basis of a sentence,” the top court said in its May 17 verdict.

The top court directed the Secretary, the Ministry of Law and Justice to respond to its suggestion on introducing a comprehensive sentencing policy and a file a report in six months.

Noting that such an important issue has escaped the attention of the Government of India, the Bench asked the Centre to consider introducing a comprehensive policy, possibly by way of getting an appropriate report from a duly constituted Sentencing Commission consisting of experts in different fields for the purpose of having a distinct sentencing policy.

The top court refused to interfere with a Patna High Court order for a fresh trial in two criminal cases, including the rape of a minor girl in which the accused was awarded death penalty on January 27, 2022 within days of his arrest on December 12, 2021.

“It would be humanly impossible to deliver the judgment within half an hour’s time running into 27 pages consisting of 59 paragraphs in the first case and similarly in the other,” the Bench said, pointing out that the accused was denied due opportunity to defend himself as the judge acted in undue haste.

“The concept of intuitive sentencing is against the rule of law. A Judge can never have unrestrictive and unbridled discretion, based upon his conscience formed through his understanding of the society, without there being any guidelines in awarding a sentence. The need for adequate guidelines for exercising sentencing discretion, avoiding unwanted disparity, is of utmost importance,” it noted.

“Sentencing shall not be a mere lottery. It shall also not be an outcome of a knee-jerk reaction. This is a very important part of the Fundamental Rights conferred under Articles 14 (right to equality) and 21 (right to life and liberty) of the Constitution of India, 1950. Any unwarranted disparity would be against the very concept of a fair trial and, therefore, against justice,” it said.

