Supreme Court judge questions Collegium for opacity

Questioning the Collegium for its opaque functioning, Supreme Court judge Ujjal Bhuyan on Saturday said that failure to give reasons for recommending judicial appointments allowed space for judges who made unconstitutional remarks such as describing “groups of people as ants”.

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"I have noticed that the last three Collegium resolutions contain no reasons whatsoever. Is this a step back from the principle of transparency?” Justice Bhuyan wondered.

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Participating in a panel discussion at the launch of “The Judicial Transparency Index: Assessing Disclosure of Information by the Supreme Court and the High Courts,” a report by legal think-tank Vidhi’s JALDI initiative, Justice Bhuyan said non-disclosure of reasons for elevation allowed undesirable candidates to enter the judiciary.

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"By not giving reasons, the institution actually does a disservice to many judges who are genuinely outstanding and have done tremendous work. Conversely, by withholding reasons, we also create space for individuals to enter the judiciary who may later describe groups of people (with references to their treatment of) ‘ants’ and make other remarks that are wholly unconstitutional and contrary to the values of the Constitution,” Justice Bhuyan said.

Justice Bhuyan pointed out that earlier, Collegium resolutions recommending candidates for judicial appointments were supported by some reasons.

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“Some may even say they (Collegium resolutions) were somewhat formulaic or copy paste in nature. But at least some reasons were given to justify the recommendations. I have noticed that the last three collegium resolutions contain no reasons whatsoever. Is this a step back from the principle of transparency?” Justice Bhuyan said.

Maintaining that citizens have a right to know what’s happening in courts and to know who their judges were, he said the JALDI team should also examine opacity in the Collegium system.

”Deliberations over the elevation and transfer of judges remain confidential; reasons for rejecting or deferring a recommendation are rarely disclosed in full; and the criteria applied are not codified in any publicly accessible instrument comparable to the Memorandum of Procedure’s own limited disclosure,” the judge said.

He also raised questions over the Government sitting over Collegium’s recommendations for judicial appointments. He cited the Collegium’s proposal to appoint senior counsel Saurabh Kirpal as a judge of the Delhi High Court which did not see the light of the day despite the Collegium reiterating its recommendation.