Supreme Court junks PIL seeking NEET-PG 2026 re-test

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking re-conduct of the NEET-PG 2026 examination and imposed a cost on the petitioner and the advocate for filing such a frivolous petition.

A Bench led Justice PS Narasimha said it will ask the Bar Council of India to take action against the lawyer for misusing the process of law.

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“It appears this person has become a full-time PIL litigant. Wherever exams are conducted, you go on to file petitions. Why did you file a petition earlier to stay? Is it at your instance or the petitioner really interested in filing it? We will ask the Bar Council of India to take serious action against you,” the Bench told the lawyer.

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SC suspends six-month sentence imposed on YouTuber in contempt of court case

The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the six-month imprisonment sentence imposed on a YouTuber held guilty of contempt of court over his videos that “personally attacked” certain judicial officers and “lowered” the dignity of the judice delivery system.

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A Bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta agreed to hear YouTuber Gulshan Pahuja’s petition challenging the Delhi High Court’s orders convicting and sentencing him for criminal contempt of court.

“Till the next date of hearing of the appeal, we order suspension of sentence; consequently, the appellant (Pahuja) be released on interim bail,” the Bench ordered

SC upholds order invalidating man’s caste certificate, but protects his retiral benefits

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld an order invalidating the claim of a man of belonging to the ‘Tokre Koli’ Scheduled Tribe even as it protected his retiral and pensionary benefits.

The man, who was issued a caste certificate in 1984 certifying him as belonging to the ‘Tokre Koli’ Scheduled Tribe, had secured appointment as a junior engineer (civil) with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai in October 1994 on the basis of that certificate. He retired from service in June 2025.

Exercising its plenary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, a Bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar said the service rendered by him from October 1994 till June 2025 would be protected for the limited purpose of computation and release of his retiral and pensionary benefits in accordance with applicable service rules.