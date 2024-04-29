 Supreme Court junks PIL seeking tallying of EVM votes with VVPAT slips : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Supreme Court junks PIL seeking tallying of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

Supreme Court junks PIL seeking tallying of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai told the petitioner that 'a coordinate bench has already taken a view'

Supreme Court junks PIL seeking tallying of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

The Supreme Court had on April 26 dismissed PILs seeking return to the paper ballot system or a 100% cross-verification of votes cast through EVMs with VVPAT slips. Representative image/PTI file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking tallying of votes cast through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips, saying the matter has already been decided.

“A coordinate bench has already taken a view,” a Bench led by Justice BR Gavai told the petitioner.

As the petitioner’s counsel said the issue was of transparency and the top court had also suggested certain safeguards, the Bench said, “Another bench has already passed an order two days back.”

The Supreme Court had on April 26 dismissed PILs seeking return to the paper ballot system or a 100% cross-verification of votes cast through EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips even as it issued certain directions to the Election Commission to strengthen the current EVM system.

“We must reject as foible and unsound the submission to return to the ballot paper system. The weakness of the ballot paper system is well known and documented… keeping in view the vast size of the Indian electorate of nearly 97 crore, the number of candidates…, the number of polling booths…, and the problems faced with ballot papers, we would be undoing the electoral reforms by directing reintroduction of the ballot papers,” a Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta had said.

Giving the thumbs up to the EVM system in the midst of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bench had said, “EVMs offer significant advantages. They have effectively eliminated booth capturing by restricting the rate of vote casting to 4 votes per minute, thereby prolonging the time needed and thus check insertion of bogus votes. EVMs have eliminated invalid votes, which were a major issue with paper ballots and had often sparked disputes during the counting process.

After conducting “an in-detail review of the administrative and technical safeguards of the EVM mechanism”, the Bench had also rejected the demand for manual counting of VVPAT slips.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Raja Warring to contest againt BJP's Ravneet Bitu from Ludhiana; Congress announces 4 more candidates for Punjab

2
Diaspora

‘Sikh values are Canadian values’: PM Trudeau marks Khalsa day in Toronto amid pro-Khalistan chants

3
World

Russian ex-spy mastered art of 'sexpionage' only to realise she 'sex trafficked self' by being 'brainwashed'

4
Haryana

Divisional Commissioner files plaint against Khemka for targeting Modi

5
Entertainment

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

6
Punjab

Amritpal may cut into Valtoha’s vote share in Khadoor Sahib

7
Entertainment

Arijit Singh fails to recognise Pakistani actor Mahira Khan during his Dubai concert, apologises to her

8
Delhi

Excise policy case: If Kejriwal doesn't appear on summons, he can't take defence that his statement wasn't recorded, says Supreme Court

9
Trending

Man pays Rs 3 lakh fee to get marriage proposals for daughter from rich families with over Rs 200 crore turnover; internet can't keep cool

10
Punjab

Congress looks to pit Warring against Bittu in Ludhiana

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

India summons Canadian diplomat over raising of pro-Khalistan slogans at event attended by PM Justin Trudeau

India summons Canadian deputy envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at event attended by PM Justin Trudeau

Ministry of External Affairs describes the raising of slogan...

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy summoned by Delhi Police to join probe in Amit Shah’s doctored video case

Amit Shah's 'doctored' video: Delhi Police summon Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, one arrested in Assam

Revanth Reddy says he will not be afraid about notice over p...

Supreme Court stays CBI probe into West Bengal government officials' role in teacher recruitment scam

Supreme Court stays CBI probe into West Bengal Government officials' role in teacher recruitment scam

Top court, however, refuses to stay High Court order cancell...

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

High Court says Kejriwal’s absence cannot allow students to ...

Indore Lok Sabha seat Congress nominee Akshay Bam withdraws candidature

After Surat setback, Congress faces Indore ignominy as Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Bam withdraws nomination

The Congress says there is a 'threat to democracy' and wonde...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Include stray dog issue in poll manifesto: Residents to candidates

Post conclusion of events, organisers leave heaps of garbage at public places

Amritsar MC sanitation workers’ demands to be fulfilled

Residents to protest dumping of waste into Tung Dhab drain

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals slug it out on social media platforms

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals in Chandigarh slug it out on social media platforms

Chandigarh: Ex-MC poll coordinator of Congress now bats for BJP

What BJP did with ‘4-engine’ govt in 10 years, asks Manish Tewari

Congress wants to get power with false promises: Sanjay Tandon

Congress leaders join BJP with scores of workers

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

Excise policy case: If Kejriwal doesn't appear on summons, he can't take defence that his statement wasn't recorded, says Supreme Court

Arvind Kejriwal will remain Delhi CM, says AAP after High Court’s observations on absence

Sunita Kejriwal, Atishi meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail

Arvind Kejriwal asks Atishi to ensure there is no water shortage in Delhi, says AAP

3 drug peddlers arrested, 48 kg heroin seized in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Commissionerate Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 48 kg heroin; bust international syndicate

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Over 2.90 lakh MT wheat procured from mandis

SDM reviews wheat procurement

Hit by car, man dies

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

Vendors seek accountability of candidates on promises

High lemon price leaves a sour taste

No respite from traffic bottlenecks on roads in old city areas

Health employee absent from duty but drawing salary

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Motorcycle-borne persons attack SAD BC wing chief

Deposit licensed weapons by May 6, says ADM