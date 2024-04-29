Supreme Court junks PIL seeking tallying of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking tallying of votes cast through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips, saying the matter has already been decided.

“A coordinate bench has already taken a view,” a Bench led by Justice BR Gavai told the petitioner.

As the petitioner’s counsel said the issue was of transparency and the top court had also suggested certain safeguards, the Bench said, “Another bench has already passed an order two days back.”

The Supreme Court had on April 26 dismissed PILs seeking return to the paper ballot system or a 100% cross-verification of votes cast through EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips even as it issued certain directions to the Election Commission to strengthen the current EVM system.

“We must reject as foible and unsound the submission to return to the ballot paper system. The weakness of the ballot paper system is well known and documented… keeping in view the vast size of the Indian electorate of nearly 97 crore, the number of candidates…, the number of polling booths…, and the problems faced with ballot papers, we would be undoing the electoral reforms by directing reintroduction of the ballot papers,” a Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta had said.

Giving the thumbs up to the EVM system in the midst of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bench had said, “EVMs offer significant advantages. They have effectively eliminated booth capturing by restricting the rate of vote casting to 4 votes per minute, thereby prolonging the time needed and thus check insertion of bogus votes. EVMs have eliminated invalid votes, which were a major issue with paper ballots and had often sparked disputes during the counting process.

After conducting “an in-detail review of the administrative and technical safeguards of the EVM mechanism”, the Bench had also rejected the demand for manual counting of VVPAT slips.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court