Supreme Court no to status quo on Dharavi project

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to halt the ongoing work on the Dharavi redevelopment project, which is being executed by Adani Properties Pvt Ltd. However, a Bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna issued notices to the Maharashtra government and Adani Properties Pvt Ltd, seeking their responses to a petition filed by UAE-based Seclink Technologies Corporation.

ED arrests WTC Group promoter

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested Ashish Bhalla, promoter of the WTC Group, under the PMLA in connection with a massive Rs 3,000-crore real estate fraud. Bhalla is accused of cheating and duping thousands of investors by promising assured returns on their investments in plots and commercial spaces, only to divert and siphon off the funds.

Lalit Modi applies for passport surrender

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has applied to surrender his Indian passport, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday. Modi, who has been living in London since 2010 amid allegations of financial misconduct, submitted his application at the High Commission of India in London, said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.