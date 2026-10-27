Supreme Court notice to Centre on news publishers' plea challenging data protection law

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre on the Digital News Publishers Association’s petition challenging provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act and the DPDP Rules on the grounds that they allegedly infringe press freedom and the right to information.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana asked the Centre to respond to the petition after senior advocate Madhavi Divan submitted on behalf of the petitioner Association that the impugned provisions impinged on media freedom and the right to information.

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“Please stay the impugned provisions. Newsrooms will shut down, how can we ask for your permission before reporting on you,” Divan submitted.

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“This is perhaps the first comprehensive petition by what we call legacy media. We are the traditional, conventional legacy media. Section 8(1)(j) of RTI Act, the deletion, is changing the whole concept of news. The concept of news has to be considered. If I am left to the mercy of the data principal as to whether he or she will give consent, how will news be reported? On television, it’s live… This will close down newsrooms,” she argued.

Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act, 2005 exempts personal information from disclosure, if it has no relation to any public activity or interest, or if releasing it would lead to an unwarranted invasion of an individual's privacy. However, authorities may disclose such information despite the exemption, if a larger public interest justifies it.

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The Bench, however, refused to stay the provisions under challenge saying, “We will never pass an ex parte order without hearing the other side.” It posted the matter for further hearing on November 17 along with other pending petitions on the issue.

The petitioner Indian media companies have challenged the provisions of the DPDP Act on the ground that their application to media organisations could hamper investigative journalism, compromise journalistic sources and virtually “close down newsrooms”.

The publishers have challenged provisions which, they said, could require journalists to obtain consent from persons they are investigating, while also imposing obligations relating to retention and deletion of personal data that could affect news reporting.

The petitioners contended that journalists would be left at the mercy of an individual deciding if consent should be given or not as it could create a “pre-censorship regime” effectively closing down newsrooms. They sought to emphasise that the law was never intended to regulate journalists.

Noting that a balance needed to be struck, the Bench said the petitioner media organisations were themselves “domain experts” and could best assist the Centre in identifying potential misuse of the law, while ensuring that the privacy rights of innocent citizens were protected.

The Supreme Court is already seized of PILs challenging provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 that allegedly diluted transparency under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

The PILs have challenged the amendment to Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act by which the public interest clause for disclosure of personal information was removed.

The amendment altered the earlier provision by removing safeguards that balanced privacy concerns with the public's right to know, the PILs alleged.

“The question is whether there can be a blanket prohibition on disclosure of all digital personal information, or whether the legislation has to adopt a proportionate approach… The Right to Information Act operates on a much larger domain. It covers all forms of information, not merely digital information.

“The Digital Personal Data Protection Act operates in a much narrower sliver, although today that narrow sliver constitutes the overwhelming part of information. The State appears to have adopted a more cautionary approach. The question is whether that cautionary approach, and the classification it creates, has a reasonable and intelligible differentia having regard to the object of the law,” the Bench had noted in August.

In February, the top court had refused to stay the impugned amendment, saying it was a complex issue involving balancing the fundamental right to privacy and the fundamental right that required a careful consideration.

It had sought responses from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel and Training) and the Ministry of Law and Justice to PILs was filed by 'Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan', activists Aruna Roy, Nikhil Dey and Shankar Singh Rawat and others.

The petitioners challenged Section 44 of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, which substitutes Section 8 of the RTI Act.

Among the key reliefs sought, the petitioners have urged the court to restore the original Section 8 of the RTI Act, along with its proviso, with retrospective effect from November 13, 2025.

“Declare that the proactive disclosure mandate under Section 4 of the RTI Act, which enabled disclosure of beneficiary data, muster rolls, social audit records, and similar records affecting rights of citizens under Article 21 of the Constitution shall continue to operate unaffected by the enactment of the DPDP Act, and that the State is constitutionally obligated to maintain and operationalise this proactive disclosure architecture,” the PIL said.

The PIL called for directions restraining authorities from “dismantling, restricting, or abridging access to information currently provided through transparency and 41 accountability portals …including the ‘Jan Soochna Portal' and all analogous portals established pursuant to obligations under the RTI Act or any other welfare legislation.”