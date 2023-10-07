Supreme Court notice to Centre, poll panel over freebies

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, October 6

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday asked the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to respond in four weeks to a PIL accusing them of doling out freebies in the run up the Assembly elections even as it noted that courts can’t control poll-eve promises made by governments.

Besides the two state governments, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission (EC) on the PIL which alleged misuse of public money for electoral gain. Petitioner Bhattulal Jain sought comprehensive guidelines to deal with announcements having financial repercussions made by governments.

“Before elections, all kinds of promises are made and we cannot control this,” the Bench said as it sought to know from petitioner’s counsel Varinder Kumar Sharma why he didn’t approach the high court.

Sharma replied, “There can be nothing more atrocious than the government distributing cash before the polls. This is happening every time and the burden is on the taxpayers ultimately.”

Asking the lawyer to delete the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s office from the list of respondents and replace it with the state government to be represented through the Chief Secretary, the top court clubbed Jain’s PIL with another petition on the issue earlier filed by Delhi BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, which was referred to a three-judge Bench last year.

Acting on Upadhyay’s PIL, the top court had on August 3, 2022, asked the Centre, Niti Aayog, Finance Commission, Law Commission, RBI and members of ruling and opposition parties to give constructive suggestions to address the issue of irrational poll-eve freebies to influence the electorate.

Holding that freebies promised in poll manifestos vitiated the electoral process, the top court had on July 5, 2013, asked the Election Commission to frame guidelines to check it in consultation of political parties.

Now, Jain has urged the top court to direct state governments and others not to misuse consolidated funds or grants under the ruse of public purposes in the run-up to Assembly elections.

#Madhya Pradesh #Rajasthan #Supreme Court