Supreme Court orders faster trials in dowry cases, sets 90-day deadline for framing charges

With dowry-related cases pending for long periods in courts across the country, the Supreme Court has issued a series of directions to address “systemic delay” in their trial, including framing of charges within 90 days and recording of evidence on a day-to-day basis.

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In its August 20 order, a Bench of Justice Sanjay Karol (since retired) and Justice Augustine George Masih issued directions for effective implementation of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, priority treatment of cases under Sections 304-B and 498-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 80 and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and periodic monitoring of long-pending cases.

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To strengthen institutional support mechanisms, the Bench directed states and Union Territories to ensure the effective functioning of Dowry Prohibition Officers and wider dissemination of information about them.

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It also directed them to strengthen One Stop Centres, Family Counselling Centres, Women Help Desks, victim assistance mechanisms, helplines and online grievance redressal systems to facilitate access to support and legal remedies for aggrieved women.

The top court directed all high courts and states/UTs to file status and compliance reports on January 15, May 15 and September 15 every year until there was a substantial reduction in the pendency of cases under Sections 304-B and 498-A of the IPC, corresponding provisions of the BNS and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

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The reports should include pendency and disposal statistics, stage-wise status of cases, awareness initiatives, details of Dowry Prohibition Officers, training programmes and measures adopted pursuant to its December 15, 2025, directions in State of Uttar Pradesh versus Ajmal Beg.

“Many, who openly seek and give dowry, go scot-free. It has been noted time and again, in various judicial pronouncements, that Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 suffers from various difficulties in its implementation,” it noted.

“All Courts dealing with offences under Sections 304B and 498A IPC/Sections 80 and 85 BNS, 2023 shall, as far as practicable, treat such matters as priority cases and endeavour to ensure expeditious disposal thereof, without adversely affecting the hearing of other categories of cases. The concerned District Judiciary shall identify cases pending beyond three years, particularly those pending at the stage of framing of charge or recording of evidence, and undertake periodic monitoring thereof through monthly or quarterly review mechanisms,” the top court ordered.

The Bench listed the matter for consideration of compliance-cum-periodic reports on October 15, 2026.

It also directed states and Union Territories, in coordination with Departments of Education, Women and Child Development Departments, State Legal Services Authorities and other appropriate bodies, to undertake sustained awareness and sensitisation programmes concerning gender equality, constitutional values and women’s rights. These are to include educational curricula, awareness campaigns, community outreach programmes and legal literacy initiatives.

The directions also include priority classification and monitoring of cases and witnesses, regulation of adjournments and management of witness calendars, use of technology and digital monitoring, review of pending matters before high courts, training and sensitisation, specialised prosecution, and mediation or counselling in appropriate matrimonial disputes.