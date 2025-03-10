DT
Home / India / Supreme Court orders states, UTs to notify posts for special education teachers by March 28

Supreme Court orders states, UTs to notify posts for special education teachers by March 28

Noting that despite its 2021 judgment, none of the states or UTs made appointments on such sanctioned posts, the bench pointed out that a large majority of the states didn’t even identify the sanctioned posts, despite there being figures relating to children with special needs
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:46 PM Mar 10, 2025 IST
The Supreme Court has ordered states and union territories to notify by March 28 the number of sanctioned posts of teachers to educate children with special needs.

“Each state and UT shall come out with notifications with the number of posts that they have sanctioned for teachers who have to impart education to children with special needs,” a bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice K Vinod Chandran said while hearing a petition filed by Rajneesh Kumar Pandey and others, highlighting the dearth of special educators in Uttar Pradesh and other states.

The top court made it clear that the selection and appointment should be made of qualified or competent or eligible teachers only.

Noting that despite its 2021 judgment, none of the states or UTs made appointments on such sanctioned posts, the bench pointed out that a large majority of the states didn’t even identify the sanctioned posts, despite there being figures relating to children with special needs.

After the posts were sanctioned and notified preferably within three weeks — on or before March 28 — at least two newspapers “having wide circulation” would carry ads in the respective states aside from the websites of the education department and the state government concerned, the bench said in its March 7 order.

The petition filed by 17 teachers, who claim to have undertaken the required training to teach children with special needs, submitted that to make Right to Education a success, it was essential to appoint qualified professionals in each school to help kids prepare for life challenges.

It came on record that in several states and union territories, ad-hoc contractual teachers were imparting education and conducting classes for such children. “We have also been informed that in some of the states, these teachers have been continuing for the last 20 years, approximately. For these reasons, the states shall immediately constitute a screening committee,” the bench said.

The committee, the court said, would comprise the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, the Education Secretary, and a nominee of the Rehabilitation Council of India, who is a field expert. “We make it very clear that in case there is no disability commissioner available in any state, in that case only he/she shall be substituted by the legal representative or its law secretary,” it said.

