Supreme Court questions Rajasthan government over rise in student suicides in Kota

Noting that 14 students have committed suicide in Kota – a coaching hub for students aspiring to join engineering and medical courses -- this year so far, the Supreme Court on Friday questioned the Rajasthan government over rising student suicides.

"What are you doing as a state? Why are these children dying by suicide and only in Kota? Have you not given it a thought as a state?" a Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan asked the state government.

During hearing on a case relating to a NEET aspirant girl who was found hanging in her room in Kota where she lived with her parents, the Bench termed the situation as "serious”.

"Don't take these things lightly. These are very serious things," the Bench said.

The Rajasthan government counsel said a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up by the state to look into suicide cases.

"How many young students have died so far in Kota?" the Bench asked the counsel, who said “14”.

"Why are these students dying?" the Bench sought to know.

The task force constituted by the top court would take its time before giving a composite report to the court, it said.

"You are in contempt of our judgment. Why have you not registered an FIR?" the Bench asked the Rajasthan government counsel.

The student was not residing in the accommodation provided by her institute, which she left in November 2024 and started living with her parents.

"However, in line with our decision, it was the duty of the police to register an FIR and carry out an investigation. The officer in-charge of the territorial police station concerned has failed in his duty. He has not complied with the directions issued by this court," the Bench said.

It summoned the Kota police officer concerned on July 14 to explain the lapse.

Regarding the death of a 22-year-old student studying in IIT, Kharagpur, on May 4, it questioned the four-day delay in lodging an FIR.

"Why did you take four days to lodge an FIR?" the bench asked the police officer concerned, present in court. The officer said the FIR was lodged and the investigation in the case was under way. "You continue with the investigation in accordance with law," the Bench told him.

"We could have taken a very strict view of the matter. We could have even proceeded for contempt against the police officer in-charge concerned of the jurisdictional police station," it said.

The Bench referred to the top court’s March 24 verdict, which considered cases of suicides among students and constituted a national task force to address the mental health concerns of students to prevent such incidents.